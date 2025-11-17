Ajay Devgn’s ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Hits Rs 35 Crore Milestone, Surpassing ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Anshul Sharma’s family dramedy De De Pyaar De 2 which brings Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan together again after last year’s hit Shaitaan has delivered a promising opening weekend. The clash between the two stars seems to be working in Devgn’s favour, helping the sequel outperform the opening weekend numbers of his recent release Son of Sardaar 2.

On Sunday, the film collected ₹13.75 crore, its highest single-day total so far. This was only a marginal rise from Saturday’s ₹12.25 crore, although Saturday itself recorded a strong 40% jump from the opening day figure of ₹8.75 crore.

The film wrapped up its opening weekend with ₹34.75 crore, comfortably surpassing the ₹24.75 crore weekend of Son of Sardaar 2, which released just a few months ago.

Trailing Behind The First Part

Despite a stable start, De De Pyaar De 2 is still behind the performance of the original 2019 film. The first part, directed by Akiv Ali, had earned ₹39 crore in its opening weekend (including paid previews) and crossed the ₹100 crore mark with a total domestic collection of ₹104.13 crore.

Whether the sequel will manage to reach that milestone remains uncertain. Even if it does, it will likely stay behind Devgn’s biggest box office performer of the year ‘Raid 2’, which earned ₹173.05 crore, outshining the first part’s ₹103 crore lifetime.

Weaker Start Compared To Shaitaan

The new film has also opened significantly lower than Devgn and Madhavan’s previous collaboration, Shaitaan, which posted an impressive ₹54 crore in its first three days. That film eventually went on to collect ₹148 crore domestically across 10 weeks.

With several new releases 120 Bahadur, Mastii 4, Tere Ishk Mein, Gustaakh Ishq, and Dhurandhar, set to arrive over the next three weeks, trade analysts believe De De Pyaar De 2 may face a tougher box office run.

