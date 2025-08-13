LIVE TV
Akshay Kumar’s Reaction To Twinkle Khanna’s Latest Antics Is Too Good To Miss

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s relationship stands out in Bollywood for its honesty and humor. From playful teasing to embracing each other’s quirks, their bond is built on laughter, realness, and love not perfection. A couple who keeps it authentic and relatable.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 13, 2025 13:17:53 IST

There are a few celebrity couples who always look perfect and polished and then we have  Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna who are not like that.

Twinkle Khanna Channels Madhuri Dixit, Ends Up as Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar Can’t Stop Laughing

They’re refreshingly real. The kind of couple who can laugh at themselves and each other in a way that just feels authentic.

Recently, Twinkle shared a video trying to do this famous dance step from “Tamma Tamma Again.” She was going for Madhuri Dixit’s grace but ended up looking more like Sanjay Dutt and she knows it. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)



She even joked that she fractured her foot during the pandemic attempting the move. Can you imagine? Trying to dance your heart out and ending up with a broken foot. That’s commitment or madness. Maybe a little bit of both.

Of course, Akshay couldn’t resist jumping in with a roast. His comment was classic husband teasing but with love: “Talent – questionable. Confidence – unshakable. Wife – priceless.” Something so real and affectionate, also something that is not very common amongst celebrity couples.

Why Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s Messy, Playful Love Feels So Refreshingly Honest

What makes this so great is how relatable it is. We’ve all been there trying something new, totally failing, but owning it with confidence anyway. And having someone by your side who can laugh with you, not at you, makes all the difference.

Akshay and Twinkle’s relationship isn’t about being perfect; it’s about being real, silly, and loving that about each other. Their playful banter reminds us that the best love stories are messy, imperfect, and full of laughter. Honestly, we need more of this kind of realness.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty-Akshay Kumar Breakup Forced Director’s Last-Minute Casting Changes To Save Dhadkan From Becoming Kaagaz Ke Phool – 25 Years Later

Tags: akshay kumarBollywood couplecelebrity relationshipstwinkle khanna

