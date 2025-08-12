Alien: Earth OTT India Release – When And Where To Stream Adarsh Gourav’s Sci-Fi Series

An interstellar thrill is about to cross the Indian skies with the sci-fi series, Alien: Earth, coming to India, much to the anticipation of all the fans. Directed by the visionary Hong Jun-yi, and starring the young and multi-talented Adarsh Gourav in the prominent role, the film will release on August 13, 2025. New episodes every week till Sep 24, first two released on launch. The show could be watched only one day later after its premiere in the U.S. on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar by the Indian audience.

The show itself will set a new avatar on conventional horror by exploring new characters and a creepy plot that the storyline would be generated into our own world, planet. Alien: Earth has daring visuals, and the story widens the world of the Xenomorphs; the film is bound to become compulsory viewing for genre enthusiasts.

Unveiling a New Narrative

Executively produced by Noah Hawley, the series is the prequel to Ridley Scott masterpiece of 1979 and happens in the year 2120. It tells the story of a group of human-synthetic hybrids and tactical soldiers after a strange type of a spacecraft crash-landing on Earth, which introduces a horrifying new menace. Gourav is an actor whose character, the synthetic called Slightly, has a complicated inner emotional world, giving a distinctive spin to the cast of characters.

The character belongs to a fragmented team that must confront the Xenomorphs and novel killing machines whilst having to traverse the waters of corporate greed and identity of a human being.

Cast and Creative Vision

The cast led by Sydney Chandler, playing the lead character, Wendy, a human synthetic hybrid, comprises an eclectic assortment of international talent that also includes Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther and Essie Davis. Led by the director Noah Hawley, the visual narration of the show is already receiving early acclaim due to its depth of psychology and cinematiqueness.

The season of eight episodes will begin with a two-episode premiere and will continue to follow one episode every week, so the audience could enjoy the suspense and follow the plot correspondingly.

