Home > Entertainment > Amaal Mallik To Cancel New Song Video With Farhana Bhatt? Fan Wars Turn Ugly, Singer Says 'I Haven't Slept For 10 Days' Amid Constant Negativity

Amaal Mallik To Cancel New Song Video With Farhana Bhatt? Fan Wars Turn Ugly, Singer Says ‘I Haven’t Slept For 10 Days’ Amid Constant Negativity

Amaal Malik has said he may cancel his new song video with Farrhana Bhatt after intense online fan wars and negativity left him stressed, unwell, and emotionally drained.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 7, 2026 18:25:08 IST

Music composer Amaal Mallik has said he might cancel the release of his new song video with Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant Farrhana Bhatt. The announcement came after a wave of online negativity and “fan wars” that have been spreading on social media. The backlash has disturbed him so much that he is now unsure about releasing the video.

On Saturday, Amaal Mallik posted a long message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In his note, Amaal Mallik said he did not want to hurt anyone but was finding it hard to navigate the hostile response. He wrote, “If my family here on X feel I have hurt them, know that it was never my intention, but it’s hard to figure out who is being true here or anywhere in the world nowadays IYKYK! In life, you can’t stand up for any one and every one, but I still try every single time to be there for my friends and people”

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence on Fan Wars

Amaal Mallik went on to talk about how messy some of the fan club behaviour had been. He said, “I know which fan clubs se kaun kya kar raha (who is doing what), and I know it’s been dirty all around on X. If I’ve been a certain way in the past, how you saw me begin in the show, know that did my best and moved forward with grace and apologised to all.”

He also pointed out that people still seem focused on events from Bigg Boss 19 even though the show ended last December. He added, “Many people are still crying about Bigg Boss losses and who didn’t apologise to who. They are still stuck in the reel world instead of the real one. I should’ve chosen to ignore many things and maybe people too in the house and here as well but main bhi toh insaan hoon, aur kabhi kabhi nahi ho paati baatein ignore (But I am also a human, and sometimes I can’t ignore some things)”

Amaal Mallik Calls Out Toxic Fan Behaviour

Another part of Amaal Mallik’s message was a plea for better behaviour from fans. He wrote, “I say something and now I see my own fandom coming to tell me ke yeh kyu, woh kyu (why this, why that). Some even message and tag and say we are leaving the fandom and do some next-level drama. Guys we both can have opinions and can agree to disagree!!! I’m saying it again – if you’re my fan, don’t indulge in mudslinging”

The composer also shared that the constant negativity had affected his health and sleep. He said, “haven’t slept properly for almost 10 days to be able to bring you this song and today I’ve gotten sick before my concert, it’s all too much to say the least. If I’ve hurt you all with my words, I am really sorry. It was never my intention”

Amaal Mallik Seeks Positivity Around His Music

He explained that this song means a lot to him and the others involved, and that he wanted positive energy around its release. Amaal Mallik wrote, “But know I’m making a song that will change so many things for me as an artist and lives of every one involved. A lot is riding on this one, and even though I am prepared for the hate and negativity. It has turned out to be so beautiful that I wanted positivity all around to enjoy a release after long.”

At the end of his message, Amaal Mallik was honest about where he stood. He said, “I speak fearlessly without caring. What hits my phone and reaches my eyes is what I will speak about. I can’t keep a patrolling session on Twitter every day. So stop expecting me to stand up for each and every one, that’s their job, not mine. Haters can now go cry, come to my pages, my accounts and go wild, make headlines. I pray we all get the love we deserve. Peace out”

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 6:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS