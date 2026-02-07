LIVE TV
Who Was Sunil Thapa? Photojournalist-Turned Actor, Priyanka Chopra's Co-Star In Mary Kom And The Family Man 3 Star, Dies At 68

Sunil Thapa, photojournalist-turned-actor and Mary Kom, The Family Man 3 star, dies at 68 after suspected cardiac arrest in Kathmandu.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 7, 2026 14:40:55 IST

Sunil Thapa death: Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, known for his powerful screen presence across Nepali and Indian cinema, passed away at the age of 68 in Kathmandu on Sunday (February 7). Thapa, who was last seen as David Khuju in The Family Man 3, reportedly died due to a suspected cardiac arrest. 

He was rushed to Norvic Hospital in Thapathali in an unconscious state, where doctors conducted an ECG around 7:44 AM and confirmed his death. A medical bulletin is expected after formalities are completed by his family members, who reside in Mumbai.

Thapa’s sudden demise has left the Nepali film fraternity and his admirers in deep shock.

From Photojournalist to Film Star

Long before he became a celebrated actor, Sunil Thapa had an unusual and inspiring journey. In his early years in Mumbai during the 1970s, he worked as a photojournalist for JS Magazine (Junior Statesman) and even covered the historic Bhutan Coronation in 1974. He also built a career as a model for leading fabric brands and played professional football for Bombay clubs.



His transition from photojournalism and sports to cinema remains one of the most fascinating chapters of his life.

Bollywood Debut with Ek Duuje Ke Liye

Thapa made his acting debut in the 1981 Hindi film Ek Duuje Ke Liye. While he gained greater popularity in Nepali cinema, he went on to act in several Hindi, Bhojpuri, and regional films over the decades. His ability to portray intense and memorable characters made him a sought-after performer across industries.

The Iconic ‘Rate Kaila’ of Nepali Cinema

Sunil Thapa featured in over 300 Nepali films and became a household name for his iconic antagonist role as Rate Kaila in the 1989 film Chino. The character cemented his legacy as one of the finest villains in Nepali cinema history.

Some of his notable Nepali films include Mashaal (1982), Chino (1989), Tan Ta Sarai Bigris Ni Badri (2000), and God Lives in the Himalayas (2009). He also served as the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy, contributing significantly to the film community beyond acting.

Priyanka Chopra’s Co-Star in Mary Kom

Indian audiences widely recognised Thapa for his supporting role in Priyanka Chopra’s Mary Kom (2014). His performance in the biographical sports drama earned him appreciation and brought him renewed attention in Bollywood circles.

He also appeared in films such as Manav Hatya, Albela, and GST Galti Sirf Tumhari.

His Role in The Family Man 3

Sunil Thapa was recently seen in The Family Man 3, sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee and Dalip Tahil. He played David Khuju, a Nagaland-based leader associated with a peace initiative called Project Sahakar aimed at restoring development in the Northeast. His character played a crucial role in the storyline and left a lasting impact on viewers.

A Life Across Borders and Professions

Born in Dang, Nepal, Thapa lived in Kathmandu while his family members were based in Mumbai. His life story spanned multiple professions photojournalist, model, footballer, and actor making him one of the most multifaceted personalities in South Asian cinema.

His last film appearance was in Eklo.

Industry Mourns the Loss

Sunil Thapa’s passing marks the end of an era for Nepali cinema. Fans, colleagues, and the film fraternity across Nepal and India are mourning the loss of a legendary performer whose journey from a camera lens to the silver screen remains truly inspirational.

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 2:40 PM IST
QUICK LINKS