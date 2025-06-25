Aman Venice Hotel: The Celebrity Magnet Where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Will Tie the Knot

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have officially turned Venice into their personal wedding wonderland. The Amazon founder and his fiancée are hosting what insiders are calling one of the most extravagant wedding celebrations in recent memory, bringing Hollywood glitz, billionaire luxury, and high security to the Italian lagoon.

Aman Venice Transformed into a Security Zone for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

According to Page Six, the Aman Venice has been completely reserved by Bezos and Sanchez, triggering a frenzy of last-minute changes at the hotel. Just days before their arrival, a dozen security personnel combed through the property. “10 or 12 security guys were doing a sweep,” one insider revealed, searching through courtyards and storage areas.

The hotel lobby reportedly descended into chaos as guests were stopped, questioned, and in several cases, asked to vacate – despite having bookings made well in advance. “Guests who had previously booked [at] the hotel for Wednesday night a long time in advance were booted once Bezos rented the entire space a few months ago,” the source added.

Though the Aman team covered expenses and relocated guests to other hotels with upgrades and complimentary nights, some guests were understandably frustrated. “Some are griping that they have to pack up, take transport [Aman provided] and unpack again,” the insider said.

Aman Venice Welcomes VIP Guests of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Under Tight Watch

Security isn’t just limited to the Aman Venice. As friends and family of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez begin arriving in Venice, citywide safety measures are being tightened. Famous faces like Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner landed in the city earlier this week and were seen taking water taxis around the lagoon.

The couple originally had plans for an event in Cannaregio – a vibrant part of Venice known for nightlife – but those were quietly shifted due to fears of demonstrations and crowding. The wedding party is now expected to take place in a more secluded zone of the city.

Several luxury hotels beyond Aman Venice have also been booked to accommodate the growing list of guests, including the Gritti Palace, Hotel Danieli, St. Regis, and Belmond Cipriani.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Ceremony at Aman Venice Blends History with Extravagance

Aman Venice has long been known as one of the world’s most exclusive venues – and it’s easy to see why Bezos and Sanchez chose it. The 16th-century palazzo offers just 24 suites, many featuring original hand-painted frescoes, gilded accents, and views overlooking the Grand Canal. Though technically a five-star property, it’s often described by guests as a “seven-star experience.”

With its low-key elegance, spa-style bathrooms, and Japanese-inspired interiors, the Aman is a go-to for celebrities who value privacy. George and Amal Clooney also picked this spot for their 2014 wedding. Rates start at $2,800 per night, but for top-tier suites, the bill can soar past $10,000.

Bezos and Sanchez have reportedly locked down the hotel from June 25 to June 29, making sure their guests are wrapped in world-class comfort as the wedding week unfolds.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to Exchange Vows on Yacht, While Aman Venice Hosts the Afterglow

Though Aman Venice will serve as the wedding’s home base, the main event is set to happen offshore – aboard Jeff Bezos’ $500 million superyacht Koru. The 417-foot vessel, packed with state-of-the-art features, will host the couple’s formal vows sometime between June 24 and 26.

The celebrations don’t end there. The couple is expected to keep the festivities going until June 29, treating guests to a string of private events, dinners, and luxurious excursions. According to sources, they’ve even reserved 30 of Venice’s water taxis to ensure seamless movement between venues.

In a final touch of exclusivity, the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, directly facing St. Mark’s Square, has reportedly been secured for private use throughout the wedding week, keeping it completely off-limits to the public.

For Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who are no strangers to luxury, this wedding isn’t just a celebration – it’s a statement. And Aman Venice, as it has done for the elite before, is once again the ultimate backdrop for a love story written in pure opulence.

