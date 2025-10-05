Arbaaz Khan Becomes Father Again After 22 Years, Welcomes First Child With Wife Sshura, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

The celebrations of the Khan family begin with the arrival of a new family member, the first child of actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Sshura Khan. Today marks the completion of 22 years since Arhaan Khan, son from Arbaaz’s former marriage with Malaika Arora, was born, and now marks the second beginning of fatherhood for him.

Arbaaz and Giorgia Andriani were married in a private affair in December 2023, and their little girl was born on Sunday, October 5, 2025, in Mumbai. Makeup artist Sshura was checked in at PD Hinduja Hospital so Arbaaz could be present for her labor along with other close family members.

New Chapter, Two Decades Later

It is definitely a different moment for the 58-year-old man in that his two children are separated by over two decades from each other. Earlier, Arbaaz had expressed candid emotions surrounding the feelings of excitement and nervousness at the prospect of becoming a father again at this stage of life. He described this new phase as one that brings him with “a new sense of happiness and responsibility”-the words echoing the new beginning brought to him by Sshura.

Though the couple tends to be fairly private, a maternity shoot and baby shower recently took place with much fanfare, attended by the entire Khan Khandaan, including Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan, which was an indication of the family’s shared joy for the new parents.

Family’s Shared Joy and Second Parenthood

The newborn daughter has strengthened the connection between Arbaaz and Sshura, the partner of Patna Shukla, who met in his film’s sets. The congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers from the industry about their new baby continue pouring in.

Arbaaz enjoys a good co-parenting relation with his ex-wife, Malaika-they share an elder son, Arhaan. There are, however fresh changes involving shared responsibilities for Arbaaz’s new partner Sshura. For the family, the focus is on Sshura’s well-being and enjoying these precious early days privately with her baby.

