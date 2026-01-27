Arijit Singh Once Expressed His Frustration Over High Volume Of Songs, Had Dropped A Hint About Retirement: ‘I Have Been Really Trying To Cut It’

Arijit Singh retires from singing at 38: Arijit Singh just dropped some big news. He’s stepping away from playback singing.

The singer posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, thanking fans for all their love over the years. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

Fans across the country are shocked.

When Arijit Singh dropped a hint in 2017

Arijit’s voice has shaped some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable songs. In a 2017 interview with PTI, the singer stated, “I’ve stopped listening to the radio,” he admits. “Every time I turn it on, it’s my songs. You just can’t keep listening to your own stuff! There’s so much music out there, and people are already overwhelmed.”

“More than ten songs drop every week. Whether it’s me or someone else singing, if you keep hearing the same voices for over a year, if I end up singing everything out there, of course, people get tired. Even I get tired.” That’s why, at 30, he’s been trying to slow down and take on less.

“I’ve really been trying to cut back since last year. No idea if I’ll actually manage it, but singing a hundred songs a year just wears people out.”

But here’s the tricky part: saying no isn’t easy, especially to people he’s known for years.

“It’s hard. I struggle with it. As a singer, I can’t exactly tell someone, ‘Don’t use my voice for this song.’ If a music director wants me, it’s tough to refuse.

“Honestly, I know so many people. It’s not just about work; it’s about relationships. I can’t overthink it all the time. Thankfully, they get it, they know I’m trying to take it easy, so they don’t push too much,” he says.

