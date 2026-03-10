Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Tupe dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan Arun Tupe dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan Arun Tupe dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan Arun Tupe dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arun Tupe dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan Arun Tupe dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan Arun Tupe dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan Arun Tupe dubai airport news donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

Marathi influencer and actor Arun Tupe was found dead at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, leaving fans and fellow creators shocked.

Arun Tupe dies of a heart attack (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Arun Tupe dies of a heart attack (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: March 10, 2026 17:00:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

Arun Tupe Death Cause: Marathi influencer and actor Arun Tupe was found dead at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and the news left his fans and fellow creators in total shock.

Arun Tupe Death: Marathi Influencer Found Dead At Home

He’d built a huge following with his funny reels and short videos; he just knew how to make people laugh. As soon as word got out, social media was flooded with grief and disbelief from fans and the entire Marathi entertainment world.

Tupe lived in the Balajinagar area. According to several reports, people found him at home and rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors said he was already gone.

You Might Be Interested In

Early information points to a severe heart attack as the cause, but no one knows the full details yet.

It wasn’t just his fans who mourned him. Maratha reservation leader Vinod Patil posted a heartfelt message in Marathi, calling Tupe a “reel star” who brought smiles to thousands.

Patil said the news hit the city hard and that Tupe’s sudden death led to an outpouring of grief both in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and online.

Arun Tupe’s Sudden Death Leaves Fans Heartbroken

What makes it even harder to grasp is that just yesterday, Tupe posted a new reel on his Instagram account, ‘kon_aruntupe,’ and he was still replying to comments. 

He had about 179,000 followers who loved his skits and expressive acting. It’s tough to believe someone who spread so much laughter is gone so suddenly.

What’s really surprising here is that Arun Tupe was on Instagram just 21 hours before he died. He was even replying to comments on that reel just hours before he passed. Fans are stunned. They’re flooding his last post with messages, sharing their shock and condolences.

Arun Tupe’s Family Reveals He Had Epilepsy

His family says Arun had epilepsy, but no one really knows yet if that’s what caused his death. People all over social media are mourning. Family and relatives have started showing up at his house. 

Back in January, another influencer, Prathamesh Kadam, died young too, just 26. Like Arun, he was pretty popular for his social media content. Prathamesh had been sick for a couple of months and had jaundice. He often made reels with his mom, family, and friends, always managing to entertain his followers.

MUST READ: How Is Cash-Strapped Bangladesh Coping With Oil Prices Amid US-Iran War? India To Send 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel As Fuel Prices Go Past $100 Per Barrel

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 5:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arun Tupehome-hero-pos-5instagramlatest viral newstrending new

RELATED News

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl Three Years After Marriage, Here’s How They First Met And Fell In Love, A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ Postponed For Second Time- Check New Release Date And Reason Behind The Delay In Release

Is Aneet Padda Going To Play Madhubala In Upcoming Biopic? Actress To Be Seen As Lead Once Again After Saiyarra Success

Who Is Sayali Surve? Miss India Earth 2019 Winner Converts To Hinduism After Harassment By Muslim Husband

LATEST NEWS

India Aims To Build Faster IP Approval System: Piyush Goyal Pushes For Faster Patent And Trademark Approvals To Boost Innovation

Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

BARC JRF 2026: Applications Open for 105 Research Fellowships, Check Eligibility And Important Dates Here

Big Blow for Arshdeep Singh! ICC Penalises India Pacer After On-Field Fight With Daryl Mitchell— How Much He Has To Shell Out?

Vivo X300s To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, 200MP Zeiss-Tuned Camera, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Features And Launch Details

Is Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded? Injury Rumours Of New Supreme Leader Surface After Iran State Media Calls Him ‘Jaanbaz Of Ramadan’

Is The US-Israel-Iran War Turning Dubai Into A ‘Ghost Town’ For Luxury Travelers As Hotel Prices Take A Shocking Hit? Check Rates Here

Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya: Fans Speculate Family Feud After India Lifts T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

IDBI Bank Junior Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Check Number of Vacancies And Key Details Here

What Is The BrahMos Missile And Why Does Indonesia Want It? Nation Moves Closer To Major Missile Deal Worth $450 Million With India

Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel
Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel
Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel
Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

QUICK LINKS