Arun Tupe’s Death Cause Revealed? Young Marathi Instagram Star Found Dead At Home Just 21 Hours After Posting His Last Reel

Arun Tupe Death Cause: Marathi influencer and actor Arun Tupe was found dead at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and the news left his fans and fellow creators in total shock.

He’d built a huge following with his funny reels and short videos; he just knew how to make people laugh. As soon as word got out, social media was flooded with grief and disbelief from fans and the entire Marathi entertainment world.

Tupe lived in the Balajinagar area. According to several reports, people found him at home and rushed him to the hospital, but the doctors said he was already gone.

Early information points to a severe heart attack as the cause, but no one knows the full details yet.

It wasn’t just his fans who mourned him. Maratha reservation leader Vinod Patil posted a heartfelt message in Marathi, calling Tupe a “reel star” who brought smiles to thousands.

Patil said the news hit the city hard and that Tupe’s sudden death led to an outpouring of grief both in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and online.

Arun Tupe’s Sudden Death Leaves Fans Heartbroken

What makes it even harder to grasp is that just yesterday, Tupe posted a new reel on his Instagram account, ‘kon_aruntupe,’ and he was still replying to comments.

He had about 179,000 followers who loved his skits and expressive acting. It’s tough to believe someone who spread so much laughter is gone so suddenly.

What’s really surprising here is that Arun Tupe was on Instagram just 21 hours before he died. He was even replying to comments on that reel just hours before he passed. Fans are stunned. They’re flooding his last post with messages, sharing their shock and condolences.

Arun Tupe’s Family Reveals He Had Epilepsy

His family says Arun had epilepsy, but no one really knows yet if that’s what caused his death. People all over social media are mourning. Family and relatives have started showing up at his house.

Back in January, another influencer, Prathamesh Kadam, died young too, just 26. Like Arun, he was pretty popular for his social media content. Prathamesh had been sick for a couple of months and had jaundice. He often made reels with his mom, family, and friends, always managing to entertain his followers.

