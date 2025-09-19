From Zubeen Garg to Dilip Kumar: Remembering Celebrities Who Faced Tragic Endings

Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg has died at the age of 52 in a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was in the city for the North East Festival, scheduled between September 19 to 21, 2025. According to the reports, he lost consciousness while diving, was pulled out of the water by local police, rushed to the hospital but despite being put in intensive care, doctors could not revive him. He was best known nationwide for the song Ya Ali from Gangster. His passing has deeply affected fans and the entertainment industry, especially in Assam.

This heart-breaking event has put the spotlight back on several other Indian celebrities whose lives ended in tragic circumstances. Here are at least 7 names whose deaths remain etched in public memory.

Sridevi One of India’s most beloved actresses, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai. She was 54. Her death was ruled accidental droning in a hotel bathtub. Though early reports had speculated about a cardiac arrest, her sudden loss stunned fans and Bollywood alike.

Sushant Singh Rajput The young actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai. He was found dead at the age of 34 with suicide, cited as the cause. His death sparked national conversation on mental health, media behavior, and industry practices.

Krishnakumar Kunnath The very popular playback singer KK suddenly collapsed during a concert in Kolkata in May 2022. He was in performance mode when he suffered a heart attack and despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived. His passing was mourned across all music circles.

Guru Dutt Renowned for his poetic cinema and melancholic persona, Guru Dutt died on October 10, 1964. His death was attributed to a combination of alcohol and sleeping pills, either an accidental overdose or possibly suicide. Still the subject of much discussion.

Meena Kumari Known as the Tragedy Queen of Hindi Cinema, her personal life was often mirrored in her films. Struggling with emotional issues and alcoholism, she died just a week after her famed film Pakeezah released in 1972. Her death was due to liver cirrhosis.

Suchitra Singh The legendary actress of Bengali cinema lived with reclusiveness and illness in her later years. She passed away on January 17, 2014 at the age of 82 in Kolkata. Her death came after suffering a lung infection and then a heart attack.

Dilip Kumar Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, 2021, aged 98, after prolonged illness. Known as the tragedy king for his intense roles, he died at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai due to age-related issues including pleural effusion. His loss was deeply moved in the cinema.

Zubeen Garg’s death adds a new chapter to this sad roster, a life abruptly cut short, leaving behind adorning fans and countless music contributions. His passing also echoes personal tragedy. His sister Jonkey Borthakur had died in a road accident 23 years ago while travelling for a show.

These stories remind us how fragile life can be, especially in the world of frame where stress, risk, and public pressure are ever-present. Each of these artists has deeply tied with their audiences and their loss is felt not just in entertainment but across culture and society at large.