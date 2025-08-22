LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Austin Butler Went Blind Mid-Flight Before The Bikeriders, What Happened Next?

Austin Butler experienced total blindness mid-flight due to extreme burnout. Pushed to his limits by nonstop work, he realized that chasing success shouldn't cost health or peace. With support, he learned to prioritize rest and boundaries, choosing wholeness over depletion.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 22, 2025 13:44:45 IST

There’s a moment you never forget the one where your body forces you to stop because your brain won’t. For Austin Butler, that moment came 30,000 feet in the air.

Austin Butler’s Breaking Point, When the Dream Demands Too Much

He was flying to set for The Bikeriders. Exhausted, overworked, and barely hanging on after weeks of nonstop filming and prep. He drifted off during the flight, hoping for a bit of rest. But what he woke up to wasn’t peace, it was pitch black

He opened his eyes,  and couldn’t see. At all.

“I genuinely thought I was dying,” he later admitted. “It felt like life was being sucked from my body.”

No noise. No pain. Just total blindness and panic.

Austin Butler Collapses Mid-Flight, Still Walks Onto ‘The Bikeriders’ Set

It turned out to be a severe migraine paired with full-body burnout, his body quite literally shutting down. Not because he was sick, but because he’d been running on empty for too long. Pushing too hard. Saying yes to everything. Like so many artists.

And the thing that surprised everyone the most? He still got off that plane and went straight to set.

Maybe that is what one is conditioned to do, especially while working in the entertainment industry. Keep going. Don’t crack. Don’t complain. Don’t ruin the momentum. But what happens when the pressure of being perfect is slowly killing you from the inside. 

How Laura Dern Helped Austin Butler Slow Down

After that flight, Austin started asking different questions. What’s the point of killing yourself for your dream if it leaves you completely drained? Is greatness really worth your health? Your peace?

With the support of friends like Laura Dern, someone who gently reminded him of his late mother and what real care looks like, he began pulling back. Sleeping. Breathing. Creating from wholeness, not depletion.

He’s still just as passionate. Still all in. But now, it’s with boundaries. With clarity. With the understanding that rest isn’t weakness, it’s survival.

