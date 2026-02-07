Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review: Shubhangi Atre Shines, But Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour Comedy Falls Flat, TV Charm Fails to Translate to the Big Screen

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, helmed by director Shashank Bali, hit theatres on 6 February. The film sticks rigidly to its target audience and makes no attempt to move beyond that familiar territory. It’s the kind of movie where many of the punchlines may leave you cringing, even questioning your decision to buy a ticket.

What works effortlessly on television doesn’t always survive the leap to cinema. Packed with double entendres and heavy doses of toilet humour, it unapologetically caters to a niche sensibility.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a film that clearly understands its target audience and stays firmly within that comfort zone. It rarely attempts to stretch beyond its established style. Many of its punchlines are likely to make viewers wince. The problem, however, lies beneath the barrage of jokes. The plot and screenplay feel constructed rather than organic, as though the punchlines were constructed first and the narrative assembled around them.

This isn’t just a weak comedy; it’s a tiring one. It quickly started to become evident that the story serves nearly as a vehicle for gags.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Story

The film once again centres on the two familiar faces- Vibhuti and Anita, along with Manmohan and Angoori. When Angoori expresses her wish for her husband to grow stronger and decides to undertake a parikrama at a Uttarakhand temple, Vibhuti eagerly volunteers to accompany her. He manages to arrange a vintage car through Tika and Tilly, who have borrowed it from the local strongman.

Upon reaching Uttarakhand, they encounter two brothers, Shanti and Kranti. Shanti, overly conscious of his recent hair transplant, becomes instantly smitten with Angoori. A confrontation soon breaks out, and amid the scuffle, a burning splinter singes a portion of his freshly transplanted hair. Enraged and embarrassed, Shanti, along with Kranti, goes after Vibhuti. The situation spirals further when Kranti accidentally shoots Vibhuti during a frantic attempt to escape.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Cast

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie cast includes Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Shubhangi Atre, and Vidisha Srivastava in prominent roles.