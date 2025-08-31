LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Apologises To Anjali Raghav After Lucknow Incident: ‘Hamare Kisi Bhi Vyavahar Se…’

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh apologised after Anjali Raghav accused him of touching her waist without consent at a Lucknow event, leading her to announce her exit from the Bhojpuri industry. The controversy deepened after Pawan’s wife Jyoti Singh alleged neglect and issued a shocking self-immolation threat.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 31, 2025 11:28:24 IST

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh has come under fire after an uncomfortable incident with actress Anjali Raghav at a recent event in Lucknow.

During the function, Pawan kept touching Anjali’s waist on stage, claiming there was “something stuck” on her. Anjali looked visibly uneasy, but Pawan didn’t stop.

Pawan Singh Apologises to Anjali Raghav

After this, Anjali took to Instagram, visibly shaken, saying she felt humiliated and angry. “For the past two days, I’ve been deeply disturbed…Do people really think any woman enjoys being touched like that in public?” she said.

Anjali went on to explain that when she checked with her team about Pawan’s excuse, they told her nothing was stuck to her dress. “That’s when it hit me this was just an excuse. I felt terrible, angry, like crying. But what could I do? The crowd was all his fans, treating him like some kind of god. In that moment, I felt completely alone.”

Anjali was clear about her stance: “Touching any woman without her consent is wrong. Period. If this had happened in Haryana, honestly, the public would’ve dealt with it themselves. But I was in his territory, Lucknow. I’ve decided. I’m done with the Bhojpuri industry.”

Facing massive backlash, Pawan finally responded on Instagram. He claimed he “had no wrong intention” and apologized to Anjali, writing (in Hindi), “Anjali ji, I couldn’t see your live video because of my busy schedule. When I heard about what happened, I felt very bad… I had no bad intentions towards you. But if my behavior hurt you, I apologize.”

Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Accuses Him of Neglect Amid Anjali Raghav Row

The drama didn’t end there. Pawan’s second wife, Jyoti Singh, also put out a post accusing him of neglect and emotional abuse, even mentioning thoughts of self-harm.

She wrote, “What crime have I committed to deserve this? If I wasn’t good enough for you, you could have just left me. Why give me false hope? Now I’m left with nothing, but I can’t even end it because questions will always be raised against me and my family.”

Pawan Singh is a big name in Bhojpuri cinema, with hits like Pratigya, Satya, Crack Fighter, and more. He’s also sung songs for movies, including Stree 2. 

