Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Mridul Tiwari’s Explosive Clash Turns Physical, Leaving Housemates Shocked And Divided

Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha And Mridul Tiwari’s Explosive Clash Turns Physical, Leaving Housemates Shocked And Divided

A trivial bed allocation dispute in Bigg Boss 19 spiraled into an ugly fight between Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari. The clash turned physical, leaving housemates shocked as Salman Khan may announce strict action in the upcoming episode

Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari bed fight shocks Bigg Boss 19 house (Pc: JioHotstar)
Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari bed fight shocks Bigg Boss 19 house (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 10, 2025 11:51:14 IST

The Bigg Boss 19 house is a pressure cooker of emotions and egos, and the shocking twist of the events has happened last night when an otherwise trivial issue has lost control and led to an outright physical scuffle involving two of the most high-profile show participants, Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari. Innocently enough the drama started with the controversial subject matter of bed allocation.

Sources disclose that Shehbaz, one of the fan favorites who was calm in nature was upset upon discovering that his favorite bed was occupied by Mridul who was unrepentant and insistent on his bed. Verbal abuse soon became personal, and both of the contestants started to hurl personal insults and abuse to each other.

Shehbaz -Mridul Tensions and Physical Confrontation

Verbal sparring came to a head as in a frenzy, Shehbaz is said to have attempted to forcefully take away the material possessions of Mridul out of the bed. This was the last straw and Mridul retaliated by striking back. The two men were observed pushing and shoving each other and housemates such as Abhinav Shukla and Divya Khosla Kumar rushed in between.



The disorderly scene had left the whole house shocked, and they were all worried about the atmosphere that was unfolding fast. The incident is one of the major escalations in the dynamics of the house where differences are no longer limited to the words.

The Bed Issue and its Impact

This episode underscores a theme that we are going to see over and over again in the Bigg Boss house the way seemingly minor events such as a bed can turn into an ego battlefield. The bed issue has been contested in the earlier seasons too, but this time around has resulted in a physical fight which is a blatant defiance of the rules of the house. The battle will have serious consequences and the host of the show, Salman Khan, might report the incident on the weekend episode. Shehbaz and Mridul are now both at risk of either a nomination or an outright eviction.

The whole house is on the alert to find out what will be the punishment to the two contesting participants due to such unacceptable behavior. The once cordial atmosphere that existed in the house has been destroyed giving way to a sense of tension and mistrust.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 September 9 Episode: Abhishek’s Bajaj Loophole Backfires, Awez Darbar And Nagma Mirajkar Land In Direct Danger Amid Explosive Nominations

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Mridul TiwariShehbaz Badesha

