Bollywood Actress Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai, Urges PM Narendra Modi To Intervene

Sonal Chauhan described being "stranded" in Dubai due to widespread flight cancellations, with no clarity on when services will resume. In her message, she directly requested the government's guidance and support during the ongoing crisis.

Sonal Chauhan (Photo credit: ig)
Sonal Chauhan (Photo credit: ig)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 1, 2026 10:54:54 IST

Bollywood Actress Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai, Urges PM Narendra Modi To Intervene

Actress Sonal Chauhan is currently stranded in Dubai after multiple flights were cancelled amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The actress has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assistance, seeking support to return to India safely.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Jannat star informed her followers and authorities about her situation. She described being “stranded” in Dubai due to widespread flight cancellations, with no clarity on when services will resume. In her message, she directly requested the government’s guidance and support during the ongoing crisis.

Her post read, “Hon’ble PM @Narendramodi ji, I’m currently stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing crisis. Flights have been cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I’m seeking the government’s guidance and support to help me get back home safely. I would be deeply grateful for any assistance from the Government and guidance for a safe return.”

Sonal is among several passengers affected at Dubai International Airport, where sudden cancellations have left travellers awaiting updates. Videos circulating online show crowded terminals and anxious passengers hoping for official announcements regarding their flights.

The disruption follows a sharp escalation in West Asia after Israel and the United States reportedly carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites. The developments have led to retaliatory threats and the closure of airspace in several countries, including Iran and Iraq, severely impacting key international air routes.

Airlines across India have been forced to reroute or cancel flights in response to the situation. Both Air India and IndiGo confirmed they are closely coordinating with aviation authorities and monitoring developments around the clock. They added that services will resume once safe flight corridors are available, urging passengers to stay updated through official channels as the situation continues to evolve.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 10:54 AM IST
Bollywood Actress Sonal Chauhan Stranded In Dubai, Urges PM Narendra Modi To Intervene

