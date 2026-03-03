LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Bollywood Really Sucks In Fake Hair Department': Netizens Slam Rs. 400 Crore Ramayana As Ranbir Kapoor's Rumoured First Look Wearing A Wig Gets Leaked

‘Bollywood Really Sucks In Fake Hair Department’: Netizens Slam Rs. 400 Crore Ramayana As Ranbir Kapoor’s Rumoured First Look Wearing A Wig Gets Leaked

As expected, the visuals of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' look quickly went viral, prompting a flurry of reactions. Several users criticised the wig and styling choices. One Reddit user quipped about the film’s reported $400 million budget, questioning the quality of the hair design, while another commented on Bollywood’s longstanding struggles with realistic wigs and beards.

Ranbir Kapoor (Photo: Reddit)
Ranbir Kapoor (Photo: Reddit)

Last updated: March 3, 2026 17:09:59 IST

‘Bollywood Really Sucks In Fake Hair Department’: Netizens Slam Rs. 400 Crore Ramayana As Ranbir Kapoor’s Rumoured First Look Wearing A Wig Gets Leaked

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious films ever mounted in Indian cinema. Mounted on a staggering budget and powered by international collaborations and a star-studded ensemble, the mythological epic has largely remained shrouded in secrecy. That veil, however, was briefly lifted this week when photographs of Ranbir Kapoor in his Lord Ram avatar surfaced online.

The images — first leaked by Zoom, before spreading across Reddit and X — appear to show Ranbir walking from the film set to his vanity van. Dressed in a saffron dhoti and janeu, with a black cape draped across his torso, he is also seen wearing a wig to complete the look. Crew members can be spotted nearby, holding an umbrella over him. While the exact date of the photographs remains unclear, reports suggest that the first instalment has wrapped, with the second currently in production.

As expected, the visuals quickly went viral, prompting a flurry of reactions. Several users criticised the wig and styling choices. One Reddit user quipped about the film’s reported $400 million budget, questioning the quality of the hair design, while another commented on Bollywood’s longstanding struggles with realistic wigs and beards. Some viewers also expressed reservations about Ranbir’s casting, suggesting he may be slightly older than their imagined version of Lord Ram.

Producer Namit Malhotra has previously revealed that the two-part saga is being made on a combined budget of $400–500 million, making it the most expensive Indian cinematic project to date. A few social media users even debated the historical and cultural accuracy of the character’s appearance, with one noting that traditional depictions often show Ram with his hair tied in a top knot.

Amid the criticism, however, many fans urged patience, pointing out that leaked set photos rarely reflect the final on-screen result. Several users emphasised that it would be fairer to reserve judgment until an official teaser or trailer is released.

Beyond Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Ram, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast: Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Enhancing its global appeal, Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is collaborating with A. R. Rahman on the film’s music. Backed by Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana: Part One is slated for a worldwide release in October 2026, just ahead of Diwali.slated for a worldwide release in October 2026, just ahead of Diwali.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 4:54 PM IST
‘Bollywood Really Sucks In Fake Hair Department’: Netizens Slam Rs. 400 Crore Ramayana As Ranbir Kapoor’s Rumoured First Look Wearing A Wig Gets Leaked

QUICK LINKS