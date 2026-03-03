LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Ongoing Global Crisis: ‘It’s Hard. It’s Heavy…Yet There’s Light Ahead’

Amid escalating West Asia tensions, Priyanka Chopra shared a Holika Dahan message of hope, urging resilience and the triumph of good over evil. Her post comes after US-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory attacks, highlighting global unrest and risks to civilians.

Priyanka Chopra’s Holika Dahan Message Inspires Hope Amid Rising West Asia Conflict

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: March 3, 2026 15:42:04 IST

Priyanka Chopra Shares Message of Hope Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

As the conflict in West Asia intensifies, Priyanka Chopra has taken to Instagram to share a message of hope and optimism. Marking the occasion of Holika Dahan, the actor highlighted the enduring idea that good ultimately prevails over evil, offering comfort during uncertain times.

“There’s a lot unfolding around the world. It’s hard. It’s heavy. But light has a way of showing us the way. Here’s to the triumph of good over evil. #HolikaDahan,” she wrote, reminding her followers of the power of resilience even in challenging moments.

Escalating Conflict in the Middle East

Priyanka’s message comes amid escalating hostilities following coordinated airstrikes by the US and Israel across multiple Iranian cities on February 28. These attacks targeted military command centers, air-defense systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. The strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei along with four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major urban centers.

Wider Regional Fallout and Retaliation

In retaliation, Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting US assets and allies throughout the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. This tit-for-tat escalation has widened the conflict, raising concerns for civilian safety and the security of expatriates in the area.

Amid these turbulent developments, Priyanka Chopra’s Holika Dahan post stands as a reminder of hope, light, and the enduring message of triumph over adversity. Her words resonate with many who are watching the situation unfold, reinforcing faith that even in moments of darkness, goodwill and resilience can guide the way forward.

All Inputs From ANI.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 3:41 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Priyanka Chopra Holika DahanWest Asia conflict

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Ongoing Global Crisis: ‘It’s Hard. It’s Heavy…Yet There’s Light Ahead’

QUICK LINKS