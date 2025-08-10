Bollywood’s Bhai: Inside Salman Khans’s Viral Raksha Bandhan Moments With Sisters Arpita And Alvira

Bollywood’s Bhai and superstar Salman Khan served his fans with wholesome content as he celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his beloved sisters, Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri on August 9. 2025. This was a gathering was full of warm affection, love, and sibling devotion, where fans were treated to some beautiful glimpses of the event on social media. Salman wore a black T-shirt and blue jeans and celebrated this auspicious day with love and only love!

Salman Khan’s Family Affair with Love

The Raksha Bandhan celebration was a cozy but colourful family affair attended by a few family members, such as Salman’ father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, stepmother Helen, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz’s wife, Sshura Khan, expecting their first child.

There were also included Arpita’s children and Nirvaan, Sohail’s son in the gathering. Atul Agnihotri, filmmaker and Alvira’s husband, treated followers to candid moments revealing joy in the family as Arpita tied rakhis on Salman portraying the spirit of the festival defining protection and love.

Fans Shower Blessings on Social Media

The photos and videos taken during the occasion went viral, with fans filling up social media with heartwarming messages. One of the fans commented, “Aap ko duniya bhar pyar mile,” while another blessed him by saying, “God bless you,” touched by Salman warm smile. The pictures truly encapsulated Arpita beaming with happiness and Alvira’s love, which echoed around fans, especially who admire Salman as a person.

Rakhi sister of the actor incapable of attending as she had a sprained ankle, Bina Kak posted an emotional note calling Salman her brother-like-son and wishing him happiness and peace.

Busy Salman Amid Festivities

There is not much of the crowd cheering because Salman remains under heavy security due to ongoing threats from the Bishnoi gang. Besides his professional commitments, he continues with the other film shoots. He is presently shooting Battle of Galwan, a war-oriented film directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Besides that, he would be the host of Bigg Boss 19 that begins premiering on August 24, 2025. There is also one family drama in the pipeline, which Salman is working on with Sooraj Barjatya, and is likely to be announced in November, making it their first project together since Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015.

