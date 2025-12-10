LIVE TV
Bollywood's Plagiarism Epidemic: Check Out These Famous Movies That Were Actually A Rip-Off Of Another Film

Bollywood’s plagiarism epidemic has long been a talking point among cinephiles, with many popular films accused of borrowing plots, characters or even frame-to-frame sequences from international cinema. From Hollywood thrillers to the Korean dramas, inspiration often crosses the line into imitation, raising questions about originality and creative accountability in the industry.

Bollywood’s plagiarism epidemic has long been a talking point among cinephiles, with many popular films accused of borrowing plots, characters or even frame-to-frame sequences from international cinema. From Hollywood thrillers to Korean dramas, inspiration often crosses the line into imitation, raising questions about originality and creative accountability in the industry. While some filmmakers openly admit being “inspired,” others face criticism for recycling ideas without acknowledgment, sparking debates over where homage ends and plagiarism begins in Bollywood’s storytelling culture.

Here Are Some Of The Famous Movies That Were Actually A Rip-Off Of Another Film:

Ghajini (2008): Aamir Khan’s hit action drama carried unmistakable shades of Christopher Nolan’s Memento, especially the memory-loss premise, though the Hindi version leaned heavily into emotional revenge.

Chachi 420 (1997): Kamal Haasan’s family comedy about a father disguising himself as a nanny famously reworked the storyline of Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire.

Kaante (2002): This star-studded heist thriller openly drew its style and structure from Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, something the makers themselves acknowledged.

Singham (2011): Ajay Devgn’s popular cop drama was an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster Singam, continuing Bollywood’s long trend of adapting South Indian successes.

Ek Villain (2014): Director Mohit Suri faced criticism from cinephiles who felt the film borrowed heavily from the Korean thriller I Saw the Devil.

Laapataa Ladies (2024): Despite critical acclaim, discussions online noted similarities between the storyline and the Arabic short film Burqa City.

Murder (2004): The steamy Emraan Hashmi thriller was widely compared to the Hollywood drama Unfaithful, with many pointing to strikingly similar plot turns and tone.

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 2:49 PM IST
