Border 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Stream Sunny Deol’s Epic War Drama? Check Key Details Here

BORDER OTT RELEASE: Sunny Deol starrer Border 2, after roaring at the box office, is now all set to hit the small screens. The Bollywood blockbuster has finally got its OTT release.

As confirmed by Netflix, viewers can expect it by March 20. Stillness before its arrival on screen again.

A clip dropped online showing a letter marked “Netflix,” set to the tune of Ghar Kab Aaoge. This is how the launch got its first public nod.

Netflix shared the trailer. Chitthi ab Netflix aa gayi hai they said. Mark your calendar for March 20. Online chatter lit up fast after the news dropped, folks already buzzing at the thought of seeing the movie a second time.

One person put it plainly: “No way, I’d just stream Diljit Dosanjh’s best moments over and over. Appreciate you, Netflix.”

“Can’t wait to see the film again,” someone else wrote while a fan added, “Excited to see the film again.”

Border 2 Set During the 1971 Conflict

Starting off with Anurag Singh at the helm, Border 2 circles back to the 1997 original but carves out a fresh path rooted in the 1971 Indo-Pak conflict. Production duties are handled by Bhushan Kumar, alongside Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta, plus Krishan Kumar sharing the load.

Border 2 Box Office Report

With eight weekends behind it, the movie pulled in Rs 362.56 crore net across India, hitting Rs 427.82 crore when gross figures are counted, reports KoiMoi. Overseas, collections reached Rs 57.25 crore.

Around the globe, earnings hit Rs 485.07 crore total on a gross basis by day 52. Right now, it holds the top spot among Indian movies released in 2026. Still, Dhurandhar 2 just came out – so that could change soon.

Border 2 Cast- What are they up to?

May 8 marks the start of Sunny’s packed year as Gabru hits theaters. Right after that comes Lahore 1947, timed just before Independence Day weekend. Come Diwali, audiences will see him step into the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana Part 1. A full schedule unfolds without slowing down.

June 12 brings a new movie starring Varun, joined by Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai. Not far behind, Diljit steps into another venture directed by Imtiaz Ali. As for Ahan Shetty, details about his next role remain under wraps.

ALSO READ: ‘Sorry Fans’: After Dhurandhar 2 Show Cancellations Across India, PVR Cinemas Issues Apology Cites Content Issues And Missing Regional Versions