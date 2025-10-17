LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Brendan Fraser builds bonds in Japan-set film 'Rental Family'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 07:26:34 IST

By Hanna Rantala LONDON (Reuters) -Actor Brendan Fraser immersed himself in Japanese culture and language for his role in the comedy drama "Rental Family". Directed and co-written by filmmaker Hikari, the movie sees Fraser play Phillip, an American actor who travelled to Tokyo to star in a toothpaste commercial and ended up staying. Seven years on, work opportunities are scarce and Phillip's life lacks purpose. But things take a turn when he gets booked by a professional stand-in service using actors to portray family members, friends and companions. Initially hesitant, Phillip soon finds himself connecting with his clients and getting deeply involved in their lives. Attending the movie's London Film Festival premiere on Thursday, Fraser said he was carefully considering his options after finishing the awards season run that culminated in his best actor Oscar win for "The Whale" in 2023. Nothing piqued his interest until he came across what he described as an obscure, unusual title. "This film was going to be shot in Japan. This is a Japanese movie made with Japanese actors, Japanese crew, Japanese artisans, a first for me. I've always tried to find something that's diverse or different or interesting from whatever I've done before. It just ticked all the boxes," he said. Fraser, 56, found a tutor to help him with the language and travelled to Tokyo weeks before the shoot to acclimatise. "We all have to communicate somehow, right? What it all really comes down to is we all want the same things," he said. "And on top of that, Japanese people are unfailingly polite. If ever I was lost on the street, someone would take you by the hand and walk you to your destination. That sort of noblesse and gentility is everything that I crave and found while I was there," he said. Hikari said she wanted to flip her own experiences of living in the United States as a foreigner and tell the story of an American adapting to life in Japan, encountering isolation but also creating meaningful connections. "The world is a bit in a funky place that feels like technology's advanced and it's incredible, but at the same time, there's isolation between people. I feel like making a movie about people's connection was much needed," she said. "Rental Family" is released in the U.S. on November 21 and begins its global cinematic rollout in early January 2026. (Reporting by Hanna Rantala; Editing by Stephen Coates)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 7:26 AM IST
