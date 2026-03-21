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Home > Entertainment News > BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’

BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’

Hot on the heels of their fifth studio album Arirang, the seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—took the stage for their first full-group live performance in over three years with BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang in Seoul

BTS (Credits- Canva Modified)
BTS (Credits- Canva Modified)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 21, 2026 18:03:47 IST

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BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’

Balancing nostalgia and fresh energy, BTS moved seamlessly between iconic hits such as “Butter” and “MIC Drop,” and newer songs including “Aliens,” “FYA,” “Swim,” “Like Animals,” and “Normal.” After the latter, J-Hope declared, “BTS 2.0 is just getting started,” while Jin added, “Thank you for waiting, ARMY.”

Despite the group’s full presence, RM’s performance was somewhat limited due to an ankle injury sustained during rehearsals, as confirmed by BigHit Music. Though he spent portions of the show seated, he remained actively engaged, determined to connect with fans. The label emphasized his commitment to giving his best despite the circumstances.

Arirang, BTS’s first album in nearly four years, marks a significant return for the group following a period focused on solo projects and mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans, collectively known as ARMY, had eagerly awaited this reunion as each member completed their service over the past year.

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The choice of venue was deeply symbolic. Staging the concert at Gwanghwamun—the historic gateway to Gyeongbokgung Palace—reflects the album’s exploration of identity and heritage. The title Arirang pays homage to Korea’s most iconic folk song, first recorded in 1896. Its influence resonates throughout the album, particularly in “Body to Body.” Another standout track, “No. 29,” features the resonant tolling of the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok, a designated national treasure.

With this album, BTS sends a powerful message: while their influence is global, their roots remain firmly Korean.

Given the cultural and political significance of Gwanghwamun Square, it has never before hosted a pop concert of this scale. While 22,000 tickets were distributed via raffle for designated seating, organizers anticipated that over 260,000 fans would fill the surrounding areas.

The event also marked a milestone for Netflix, as BTS The Comeback Live | Arirang became the platform’s first-ever livestream of a standalone concert. Featuring an impressive 23-camera setup, the production aimed to deliver an immersive experience to viewers worldwide. Netflix executive Brandon Riegg noted that the opportunity was simply “too significant to pass up.”

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BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’
BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’
BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’
BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’

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