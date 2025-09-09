Charlie Puth celebrates first wedding anniversary with Brooke Sansone at luxurious staycation

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are celebrating their first wedding anniversary at a luxurious getaway.

The ‘See You Again’ singer and Sansone got married on September 7, 2024, at Puth’s family home in Montecito, California. Marking one year of their marital bliss, the couple made sure to spend the time together.

Taking to Instagram, Sansone shared pictures from their staycation, with glimpses from what appears to be an opulent resort. The first snap shows the couple posing for a happy selfie, followed by other pictures from their trip.

Earlier on Sunday, Sansone dedicated a heartfelt anniversary post to her singer-husband, along with beautiful pictures from their wedding.

“Moments from the day we said ‘I do’… so many amazing memories since, and countless more to come! Can’t wait for the crazy year ahead. I love you melon,” she wrote in the caption.]

Puth reshared the same on his Instagram stories and added, “Happy 1st Anniversary Brooke. I love you so very much.”

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone met in childhood and started dating in 2022. They started their wedding festivities with a rehearsal dinner before exchanging vows on the big day last year, stated People.

“We wanted the ceremony to be super simple, but memorable. Charlie and I were oddly relaxed and at peace once we were both up there. When I was standing up there, I have never felt more connected to Charlie — it was like time stopped,” Sansone said in an interview, as quoted by People.

On the other hand, Puth also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, thanking his wife for making him the “happiest man.”

“Today is truly the happiest I’ve been. In my 32 years of life. Some things I could not predict. But one thing has always been clear. Yes somehow I seemed to have always known. I’d be standing with you up here,” he wrote in another post.

On the work front, Charlie Puth was recently signed by United Talent Agency for global representation in all areas, reported Variety. (ANI)

