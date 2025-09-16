Coachella 2026 Lineup Announced With Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter: Check Dates, Schedule And Full List Of Performers

Coachella’s 2026 lineup is here! On Monday, Sept. 15, the festival released the headliners, which include Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.

The event is going to be held in Indio, Calif., on the weekends of April 10 and April 17.

Coachella 2026 Lineup Announced

The Strokes, Nine Inch Noize, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Young Thug, Addison Rae, Sexxy Redd, Teddy Swims, Moby, Kaskade, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, Pinkpantheress, BIGBANG and the xx will also be making appearances at Coachella 26.

The headliner on April 10 and April 17 will be Carpenter, the artist who, in a legendary year at the festival, debuted her biggest hit, Espresso. In August, the pop star released her last album, Man’s Best Friend.

Bieber, 31, the recent artist to have released his new albums Swag and Swag II will be performing on April 11 and April 18.

In the meantime, Karol G, 34, who released her album Tropicoqueta in June, will play in April 12 and 19. Carolina Giraldo Navarro, also known as Karol G, was the first winner of the Grammy Award in Best Música Urbana album in 2024.

“Hard launch. Sales Friday, September 19 at 11am PT. Sign up to gain access,” the festival posted on Instagram next to a picture of the official lineup poster.

Karol G wrote in an Instagram post of the poster: Coachella 2026, LA BICHOTA ES HEADLINER🔥 Nos vemos en el desierto atmos.

On Instagram, Bieber reposted the announcement with the caption of a member used to drive a Yukon.

How did the Internet react?

