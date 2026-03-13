LIVE TV
When Is Cocktail 2 Releasing? Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Newly Announced Romance Drama First Teaser To Debut With Dhurandhar 2

In the case of Cocktail 2, the poster, with Sanon, is merely the tip of the iceberg as the marketing campaign is destined to be of a high profile.

The makers of Cocktail 2 have formally announced the release date of the movie and have also introduced the initial stage of the promotional campaign, which has left the fans in awe with a new poster in which Kriti Sanon appears.

When Is Cocktail 2 Releasing? 

The follow up of the 2012 blockbuster Cocktail, which initially featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, will feature a new cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna leading its new plotline. As a promotion of the release of the movie, the first teaser will be released on March 18, a paid preview of another movie that is also highly awaited, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, in which audiences would be given a preview of what Cocktail 2 would look like when released later in the year. 


This promotional approach of linking the advertisements with a big-budget movie highlights the role of Bollywood producers in taking advantage of big releases to get the maximum exposure. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, the follow up to the smash hit Dhurandhar, is creating much noise before its global release on March 19, 2026, and paid previews were starting a day before it. Early tickets have been taken enthusiastically and pre-reservations have broken several big records, making the movie a force to reckon with at the box-office this season. The additional teaser premieres such as the one of Cocktail 2 in the 

Cocktail 2: First Teaser To Debut With Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 trailers will increase the anticipation among the audience in both titles. In the case of Cocktail 2, the poster, with Sanon, is merely the tip of the iceberg as the marketing campaign is destined to be of a high profile. The producers of the movie have an opportunity to gain maximum exposure even at a very young age by aligning its teaser release with one of the biggest Bollywood events of the year and by doing so, they can be assured of the greatest exposure at the earliest possible stage. Viewers of the modern Hindi cinema are now keeping a keen eye as the two movies prepare to have their respective release and this would make the year 2026 a colorful movie year. 

