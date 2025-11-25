LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI Alexis Wilkins blude drum muskan amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china dharmendra 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning 53rd CJI
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, leaving the film industry and millions of fans in deep mourning. The 89-year-old was a passionate admirer of the Urdu language and had always dreamed of visiting a city, which he considered the true ‘Urdu ka shahr.’

Dharmendra was a passionate admirer of the Urdu language and had always dreamed of visiting Bhopal.
Dharmendra was a passionate admirer of the Urdu language and had always dreamed of visiting Bhopal.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 25, 2025 02:39:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89, leaving the film industry and millions of fans in deep mourning. Known as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, he entertained audiences for over six decades with iconic performances in films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Phool Aur Patthar, and Satyakam. 

The 89-year-old was a passionate admirer of the Urdu language and had always dreamed of visiting a city, which he considered the true ‘Urdu ka shahr.’ Sadly, that trip never came to fruition. Ghazal singer and music director  Zulfiquar Ali told Free Press that Dharmendra couldn’t read Hindi, and his film dialogues were prepared for him in Urdu.

Did Dharmendra Ever Get to Visit His Beloved ‘City of Urdu’?

Zulfiquar recalled staying at Dharmendra’s Mumbai residence while composing music for ghazals penned by the actor’s brother Ajit Singh Deol. he said, “He was deeply eager to visit Bhopal. We all tried to make it happen, but it never worked out.” 

He praised Dharmendra as an outstanding actor and a remarkable human being. Zulfiquar added that the entire family, Dharmendra, his sons Bobby and Sunny, and his brother Ajit Singh, lived together under one roof and shared the same kitchen. 

He noted, “He was someone who truly knew how to nurture relationships and value friendships.” 

Bollywood Moruns Death of Dharmendra?

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ramesh Sippy, Anil Kapoor, and many others have expressed their grief over the passing of Dharmendra. Colleagues, fans, and industry insiders have been paying heartfelt tributes, sharing memories of his legendary performances and larger-than-life personality. 

Dharmendra Cause of Death 

Dharmendra, often hailed as the “He-Man” of Bollywood for his strong on-screen persona, was admired for his charisma and vitality. However, like many of his contemporaries, he faced declining health in his later years. His long-standing heart issues, which required hospital care and careful monitoring, ultimately led to his passing.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 2:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: amitabh bachchanamitabh bachchan agebobby deoldharmendraDharmendra agedharmendra age deathdharmendra death causedharmendra death date and timeDharmendra death reasondharmendra death timedharmendra first wifeDharmendra funeraldharmendra last wishDharmendra newsdharmendra news todaydharmendra news update todaydharmendra sonDharmendra WifeEsha Deolhema malinihema malini ageikkisis dharmendra alive todayPrakash KaurRajesh KhannaSalim Khansalman khanSholaysunny deolsunny deol age

RELATED News

Why Did Padma Bhushan Winner Dharmendra Not Receive A State Funeral? Here’s How A Public Figure Gets Gun Salute And Military Honours When They Die

Gujarati Musical Love Story Aavaa De Creates Waves as Its Songs Trend Across Social Media

Dharmendra Dies at 89: How Did Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute To The He-Man Of Bollywood?

Dharmendra Dies At 89: Veteran Actor’ Son Sunny Deol Breaks Down During Final Rites In Mumbai, Watch!

What Was Dharmendra’s ‘Jump Off Parliament Roof’ Remark That Sparked A Massive Political Storm?

LATEST NEWS

‘Epstein Files, Get ‘Em Out There!’: Crowd Confronts FBI Director Kash Patel to Release Documents at Formula 1 Red Carpet

‘Blue Drum’ Case: Accused Muskan Gives Birth to Baby Girl on Husband Saurabh Rajput’s Birthday While in Jail

‘Arunachal Indisputably Indian Territory’: India Sends Strong Warning to China After Arunachal Woman Harassed at Shanghai Airport

WBSSC SLST Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Assistant Teacher Result For Class 9-10, Latest Official Updates

Good News For POCO & Redmi Users, Upgrade To Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 And Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Mode But Not Before You Take Care Of These Conditions

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

Tragedy In Greater Noida: 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Youth Found Dead In Rented Accommodation

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Incident: Man Keeps Mother’s Body In Old Age Home’s Deep Freezer For 4 Days To Attend Wedding, Ends Up Burying Her Instead Of Cremating

Sudha Murty Inaugurates Bookflix 2025 At Adani International School, Inspires Students With Lessons On Reading And Values

Moong Dal vs Toor Dal: Which Dal Packs More Nutrition? Check Nutritional Value, Health Benefits

Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death
Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death
Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death
Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

QUICK LINKS