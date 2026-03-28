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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses $29.5 Million Overseas As Audience Cheers Continue!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses $29.5 Million Overseas As Audience Cheers Continue!

Dhurandhar 2 continues its global box office dominance on Day 10, earning $29.5M overseas. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller impresses international audiences, breaks records in North America, UK, and Gulf, and solidifies its status as a blockbuster franchise.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 28, 2026 09:51:16 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses $29.5 Million Overseas As Audience Cheers Continue!

Dhurandhar 2, which presents itself as a cinematic powerhouse, has achieved global success through its second Friday performance, which the film director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh The high-octane spy thriller which opened its tenth day in theaters has experienced an extraordinary international market boom, which produced over USD 29.5 million in overseas collections.

The film achieved this milestone through its worldwide box office performance, which continues to break records in North America and the UK and the Gulf region, pushing its total worldwide gross to historic levels.

The film continues to dominate the domestic market because its late-night screenings attract close to full audience turnout, which maintains the Dhurandhar franchise as the most discussed topic among international business circles.

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Global Dominance and Overseas Revenue

The international trajectory of this sequel has surpassed every initial trade projection, which now establishes a new standard for Indian cinema in international markets.

The film has achieved overseas revenue of USD 29.5 million, which demonstrates strong appeal to both the diaspora and local audiences in the Middle East and European regions who have compared its technical excellence to Hollywood standards. Financial analysts note that the Friday Day 10 performance improved because international multiplexes increased their screen counts.

The worldwide increase in revenue has expanded the film’s profit margins while establishing Ranveer Singh as an international movie star who attracts large audiences beyond Indian box office markets.

Box Office Momentum and Market Stability

The second weekend functions as the primary assessment period for high-budget films according to industry standards, which Dhurandhar 2 has successfully passed. The film demonstrates strong word-of-mouth success because it maintains high collection numbers during its tenth day which exceeds standard weekday performance.

The large production scale together with Aditya Dhar’s intense storytelling has created a “must-watch” experience that drives people to watch the movie again in theaters.

The film retains exceptional commercial success through its ongoing box office performance, which shows that it will continue to dominate theaters until the month ends.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh’s Spy-Thriller Nears Rs 1100 Crore, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Becomes Unstoppable In Theatres

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses $29.5 Million Overseas As Audience Cheers Continue!

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses $29.5 Million Overseas As Audience Cheers Continue!

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses $29.5 Million Overseas As Audience Cheers Continue!
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses $29.5 Million Overseas As Audience Cheers Continue!
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses $29.5 Million Overseas As Audience Cheers Continue!
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses $29.5 Million Overseas As Audience Cheers Continue!

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