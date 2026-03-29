Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal bengaluru murder latest world news Assembly Elections 2026 bigg boss Epic Fail Tamil Nadu Elections fuel crisis india Gautam Singhania Is The Pentagon Preparing For A Prolonged Ground Operation In Iran no king protest devdutt-padikkal
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside

Dhurandhar: The Revenge to stream on JioHotstar after theatres; Ranveer Singh’s spy sequel likely to release online by May–June 2026.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge to stream on JioHotstar after theatres. (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)
Dhurandhar: The Revenge to stream on JioHotstar after theatres. (Photo: IG/Ranveer Singh)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 29, 2026 18:46:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: The much-awaited sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally hit theatres, generating massive buzz among fans and cinema lovers. With packed shows and strong word-of-mouth, the film has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about spy thrillers of the year.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel builds on the success of its predecessor, which reportedly crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. The franchise’s growing popularity has now extended beyond theatres, with audiences eagerly awaiting its digital release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date

While the makers have not announced an exact streaming date yet, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to premiere on OTT between May and June 2026 after completing its theatrical run. The timeline aligns with the typical 6–8 week window followed by major Bollywood releases before arriving on streaming platforms.

You Might Be Interested In

Where to Watch Dhurandhar 2 Online

The film will stream exclusively on JioHotstar. This marks a major shift for the franchise, as the first Dhurandhar was released digitally on Netflix.

Industry reports suggest that JioHotstar has acquired the digital rights for the sequel in a deal worth approximately ₹150 crore, nearly double the reported OTT deal of the first instalment highlighting the film’s massive demand and market value.

Plot: A Darker, More Intense Spy Mission

Set after the events of the first film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. As he delves deeper into Karachi’s criminal underworld, he infiltrates terror networks, navigates gang wars in Lyari, and faces constant betrayal while trying to dismantle a network responsible for major attacks on India.

The sequel also explores the psychological toll of living a double life. Years spent undercover begin to strain his personal relationships and mental health, adding emotional depth to the high-octane narrative. As the story progresses, Hamza confronts a powerful mastermind behind a global threat, setting the stage for a gripping and explosive climax.

Cast and Crew

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, among others.

Director Aditya Dhar returns to helm the sequel, completing the duology with a larger scale, deeper narrative, and more intense action sequences.

A Big OTT Release to Watch Out For

With a record-breaking OTT deal, a successful franchise backing it, and strong theatrical momentum, the digital premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to be one of the biggest streaming events of 2026.

One thing is clear the sequel is charting a different digital path. While the first film found its home on Netflix, the second instalment’s move to JioHotstar signals a strategic shift, making its OTT release one of the most anticipated in the spy thriller genre.

ALSO READ: Is Reet Padda Dating A Pakistani Man? New Pics Surface As Aneet Padda’s Sister Deletes Instagram Days After Calling Dhurandhar 2 A ‘Propaganda’ Film

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhurandhar 2Dhurandhar the revengeDhurandhar The Revenge OTTDhurandhar The Revenge OTT release dateDurandhar 2 JioHotstar

RELATED News

‘Idhar Dekhna… G*nd Fatti?’: Arpit Bala Spits At Fan After Bottle Thrown At Hyderabad Concert, Viral Video Sparks Outrage – Watch

Who Is Rajat Dalal’s Wife? Bigg Boss and The 50 Fame Ties Knot in Intimate Ceremony Amid Relationship Rumours With Chahat Pandey | See Pics Inside

Who is Nabeel Gabol? Pak Politician Alleged Jameel Jamali Reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, Announces ‘Lyari Ka Gabbar’ as Dhurandhar 3 Film | Viral Video

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1300 Crore Club Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Continues Its Strong Run

What Really Happened Between Farida Jalal And Aruna Irani? Emotional Reunion After 29 Years On Indian Idol 16 Touches Fans’ Hearts

LATEST NEWS

Is USS Abraham Lincoln Moving Closer To Iran border? Iran’s Navy Commander Issues Fresh Warning, Says ‘Will Target Carrier If It Moves Within Range’

IPL 2026: Manish Pandey Joins MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in Elite ‘All IPL Seasons’ Club — ‘All Just Passed in a Flash’ | Video

Goa Sex Scandal: 20-Year-Old Man Arrested For Filming And Circulating Nude Videos Of Several Girls Including Minors; Two Sisters Among Victims

WATCH: Hardik Pandya’s INR 12 Cr Ferrari Struggles to Cross Speed Breaker, All-Rounder Uses Creative Technique

Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral

Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Mother And Daughter Over Financial Debt, 11-Year-Old Son Sustains Injuries, Accused Then Attempts Suicide

Watch: Vijay Names Driver’s Son Candidate Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Emotional On-Stage Moment Goes Viral

MI vs KKR IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match? Irfan Pathan Makes Bold ‘Things Will Change’ Prediction

Gold Price Weekly Prediction (30 March To 4 April): After Steep Fall, Gold Stages Strong Comeback- Will Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Further Gains?

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2026 Match 2 Mumbai vs Kolkata Predicted XI With Captain, Vice Captain; Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Pitch Report

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside
Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside
Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside
Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside

QUICK LINKS