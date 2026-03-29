Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run, All Details Inside

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date: The much-awaited sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally hit theatres, generating massive buzz among fans and cinema lovers. With packed shows and strong word-of-mouth, the film has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about spy thrillers of the year.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel builds on the success of its predecessor, which reportedly crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide. The franchise’s growing popularity has now extended beyond theatres, with audiences eagerly awaiting its digital release.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release Date

While the makers have not announced an exact streaming date yet, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to premiere on OTT between May and June 2026 after completing its theatrical run. The timeline aligns with the typical 6–8 week window followed by major Bollywood releases before arriving on streaming platforms.

Where to Watch Dhurandhar 2 Online

The film will stream exclusively on JioHotstar. This marks a major shift for the franchise, as the first Dhurandhar was released digitally on Netflix.

Industry reports suggest that JioHotstar has acquired the digital rights for the sequel in a deal worth approximately ₹150 crore, nearly double the reported OTT deal of the first instalment highlighting the film’s massive demand and market value.

Plot: A Darker, More Intense Spy Mission

Set after the events of the first film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows undercover Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. As he delves deeper into Karachi’s criminal underworld, he infiltrates terror networks, navigates gang wars in Lyari, and faces constant betrayal while trying to dismantle a network responsible for major attacks on India.

The sequel also explores the psychological toll of living a double life. Years spent undercover begin to strain his personal relationships and mental health, adding emotional depth to the high-octane narrative. As the story progresses, Hamza confronts a powerful mastermind behind a global threat, setting the stage for a gripping and explosive climax.

Cast and Crew

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, among others.

Director Aditya Dhar returns to helm the sequel, completing the duology with a larger scale, deeper narrative, and more intense action sequences.

A Big OTT Release to Watch Out For

With a record-breaking OTT deal, a successful franchise backing it, and strong theatrical momentum, the digital premiere of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to be one of the biggest streaming events of 2026.

One thing is clear the sequel is charting a different digital path. While the first film found its home on Netflix, the second instalment’s move to JioHotstar signals a strategic shift, making its OTT release one of the most anticipated in the spy thriller genre.

ALSO READ: Is Reet Padda Dating A Pakistani Man? New Pics Surface As Aneet Padda’s Sister Deletes Instagram Days After Calling Dhurandhar 2 A ‘Propaganda’ Film