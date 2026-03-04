Dhurandhar vs Toxic: Why Ranveer Singh Starrer Isn’t Delaying Despite Middle East Conflict While Yash Pushes Release Date? Explained

Dhurandhar vs Toxic: The conflict in the Middle East has pushed back the release of Yash’s Toxic. Yash and his movies are huge in that region, so it’s a big deal for his fans there. But Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge isn’t changing its plans.

No Middle East Release? Here’s Why Dhurandhar 2 Isn’t Worried

It’s still set to hit theatres on March 19, just like they announced earlier.

Here’s why: the first Dhurandhar movie never came out in the Middle East because of its themes. So that region was never really a big market for the series in the first place.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh talked to Variety India about this. He said, “Dhurandhar’s first part didn’t release in the Middle East, so yeah, they lost some revenue. But the film did so well in other places, it made up for it.”

Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups – in Cinemas Worldwide on 4 June 2026 pic.twitter.com/TlLgyzrKsF — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 4, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Stays on Track for March 19

He thinks it’ll be the same story for part two, even if it doesn’t release in the Middle East, it won’t take much of a hit.

Akkshay Rathie from Aashirwad Theatres agrees. He says it’s pretty obvious the sequel probably wouldn’t get approved in the region either.

Additionally, people in the Middle East aren’t really heading out to the movies right now anyway because of the conflict. That’s bad news for Toxic, but for Dhurandhar 2, it’s not a big loss.

So, what’s the deal with Dhurandhar? The movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

With Toxic out of the picture, Dhurandhar gets the spotlight to itself on March 19. Experts think the lack of competition could help it rake in an extra ₹100 crore just in its opening weekend.

