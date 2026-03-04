LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Vijay Crishna? Veteran Theatre Stalwart, Who Played Shah Rukh Khan's Father In Devdas, Passes Away At 81

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna has passed away at the age of 81. Lillete Dubey confirmed the news on Instagram on March 3, sharing that she was heartbroken and remembering him as a “brilliant actor.”

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 4, 2026 17:08:00 IST

Veteran actor Vijay Crishna has passed away at the age of 81. Lillete Dubey confirmed the news on Instagram on March 3, sharing that she was heartbroken and remembering him as a “brilliant actor.” Vijay famously portrayed Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Posting a picture with Vijay, Lillete wrote an emotional tribute, recalling their long association in theatre and their work together in Dance Like a Man for over 25 years. She described him as a versatile and gifted performer—handsome, charming, intelligent, and known for his trademark dry humor—adding that he was deeply loved and cherished. Overcome with memories, she expressed how much he would be missed.

She concluded her note by bidding farewell to her “Jairaj,” saying he would never be forgotten and wishing peace and strength to his wife Smita, daughters Nyrika and Freyan, and the entire family.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lillete Dubey (@lilletedubeyofficial)

Several members of the film fraternity shared their condolences. Anupam Kher commented, “That is so so sad. Om shanti!” Saba Ali Khan offered her sympathies to his loved ones, while director Nupur Asthana called it “very sad news” and extended her deepest condolences.

Vijay Crishna was a prominent figure in Indian theatre, where he performed for more than two decades. He received widespread acclaim for his role in the English film Dance Like a Man, adapted from a play by Mahesh Dattani. He is especially remembered for his portrayal of Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, which also starred Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit.

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 5:08 PM IST
QUICK LINKS