Did Palaash Mucchal Delete His Proposal Video With Smriti Mandhana After Calling Off Their Wedding?

Music composer Palaash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana have formally cancelled their November 24 wedding. The marriage reportedly ended after an official confirmation, and Palaash then removed his popular proposal video with Mandhana and a clip of celebrating the World Cup with her from Instagram.

Health Emergencies Led to Postponement

The marriage was first delayed due to a health emergency when Mandhana’s father was admitted to the hospital on the day of the wedding. A little later, there was a reported health issue for Palaash, too, which created more speculation regarding the future of their wedding.

Palaash Muchhal Breaks His Silence

In a statement on Instagram, Palaash wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.” He reacted to rumors of infidelity, writing, “It’s been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours… I truly hope we as a society learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip.”

Legal Action Against Rumour Spreaders

Palaash further said his team would take stern legal action against the spread of such false and defamatory content. Having deleted some posts, several of his remaining social media updates continue to attract a lot of attention and speculation.

Smriti Mandhana Appeals for Privacy

Smriti Mandhana issued a statement seeking privacy and understanding, placing her professional focus on the game of cricket. “I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same… It’s time to move forward,” she said, underlining her commitment to representing India at the highest level.

The deletion of the proposal video of Palaash and the pre-wedding photos of Mandhana have sparked conversations across social media. Fans have expressed support for both, urging respect for their privacy during this difficult and high-profile breakup.

