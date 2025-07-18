LIVE TV
Did Shah Rukh Khan Almost Quit Acting Over Gauri Khan? King Khan Once Said, 'I'd Leaves Films For Her'

Did Shah Rukh Khan Almost Quit Acting Over Gauri Khan? King Khan Once Said, ‘I’d Leaves Films For Her’

Shah Rukh Khan said he'd quit acting for his wife Gauri, showing his deep devotion. Their enduring love story, despite fame and challenges, highlights mutual respect, strong family values, and a bond that remains unshaken through decades of Bollywood stardom.

SRK & Gauri: A timeless love story beyond the spotlight
SRK & Gauri: A timeless love story beyond the spotlight

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 17:00:55 IST

Bollywood ‘King Khan’ Shah Rukh Khan is never more well performed stage presence and quick repartee, but the superstar aura hides a fierce devotion to his wife, Gauri Khan As a final tribute to their then-legendary romance, an ancient interview emerged in which Shah Rukh profusely swore that he would gladly give up his pretty-pretty career as an actor if ever presented with the impossible dilemma of either his wife or his films. This staunch declaration setting the example of his own self-defined fusion of honesty and love worthiness underscores the strength of their romance, a relationship that endured decades of fame, humiliation, and the constant pressures of show business. Gauri is not only a wife to Shah Rukh; she is the unvarying pillar of his existence.

Shah Rukh Khan Unwavering Priority: Love Over Stardom

The most iconic line that went through the hearts of his fans was spoken in the old interview, when Shah Rukh, being already a young phenomenon, said a plain thing: “I love her body, she is the only.”  This uncivilized statement showed his plain passion to Gauri. He went on to affirm that career achievement would be meaningless without the building blocks of his personal life. He publicly denigrated actors who sacrificed their love lives for their work, wondering why one couldn’t fantasize about having it all. This was his strategy, which he began early in his career, towards his priorities, demonstrating maturity and perceptiveness beyond a person at the onset of tremendous fame. Even when he was still in Delhi and he had just relocated to Mumbai in pursuit of his fortune, he always believed in establishing his personal connections over anything else.

The Enduring Love Story of SRK and Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were married on October 25, 1991, in a Hindu wedding ceremony, after six years of romance, which started when he was 18 and she was 14 in Delhi. Their love was seen as against religion at first, and Gauri’s parents initially were against the marriage. Shah Rukh’s determination and pure love eventually prevailed. Their actual wedding, nevertheless, was said to have been a special occasion with all three ceremonies a registered marriage, a Hindu wedding, and a Nikaah conducted on the same day as a gesture towards both their traditions.

As Shah Rukh attained world superstardom in meteoric style, Gauri is a realistic and self-reliant woman. She is a renowned interior designer and co-produces movies for their production company, Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh has the habit of accrediting Gauri for having a balancing influence in his life, accrediting her for keeping him grounded amidst Bollywood craziness. Her wedding is a reflection of respect for one another, never-fading support, and love never faltering on glitzy celebrity glory at the expense of the family. Their long-standing marriage and three children, Aryan, Suhana, and Abram, are a motivational influence on millions of people.

