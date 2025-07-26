Home > Entertainment > Diljit Dosanjh Bids Emotional Farewell As ‘Border 2’ Wraps; Varun Dhawan And Ahaan Shetty Shower Heartfelt Wishes

Diljit Dosanjh Bids Emotional Farewell As ‘Border 2’ Wraps; Varun Dhawan And Ahaan Shetty Shower Heartfelt Wishes

Diljit Dosanjh wraps up shooting for Border 2, playing Shaheed Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. He shares emotional moments with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, who praised his warmth and energy. The film, also starring Sunny Deol, releases on January 23, 2026.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 26, 2025 16:55:00 IST

Diljit Dosanjh has completed the shooting of his upcoming war drama, ‘Border 2.’ Taking to Instagram, the actor-singer dropped glimpses from the last day of the shoot, showing him sharing heartwarming moments with co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. 

Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Up Border 2 Shoot as Shaheed Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon

The actor-singer shared an emotional farewell video with Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty after completing his role in the war drama set to release in January 2026. In the video, Diljit could be seen hugging Varun and Ahan before bidding farewell to the team. He also shared sweets with the actors as they joined in the celebrations. The singer also met the local villagers and the children to thank them and share sweets.

“BORDER 2 Shoot Finish. Got to play the role of Shaheed Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon Ji in the movie,” he wrote in the caption, confirming his character as the Flying Officer.

Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty Share Heartfelt Notes as Border 2

Likewise, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty also shared the video from Diljit’s farewell gathering and penned heartwarming notes for him. “Diljit paaji ka shoot khatam hua, ladoo vi batt gaye… dosti da taste hi kuch aur hunda hai! Thank u paaji will miss u and the team. Border2 (Diljit brother’s shoot is over, laddoos have been distributed.

The taste of friendship is something different. Thank you, brother, we will miss you and the team)” Varun wrote on Instagram. Ahan took to his Instagram handle to share his first experience of working with Diljit and added, “Bahut bahut dhanywaad, Diljit Paaji. First time milna, par lagda hi nahi si. Tuhadi warmth, humility, te energy ne set di vibe hi change kar ditti. Dil ton dua karde haan. Rab tuhanu hamesha khush rakhe, te Chardi Kala vich rakhe “(Thank you so much, Diljit brother. We met for the first time but never felt like it. Your warmth, humility, and energy had changed the set’s vibe.

I pray for you from my heart. May God keep you happy).” Helmed by Anurag Singh, ‘Border 2’ arrives on the heels of the original 1997 film. Besides Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol is also a part of the main cast.

