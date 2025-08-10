8 Hindi Films That Will Ignite Your Patriotic Spirit This August 15

It is not the act of waving the flag and marches in the songs of patriotism that bring the spirit of independence and it should also be a time to look back on the struggles and sacrifices, the courage and foresight that was involved in the creation of a free India. Over the decades and with the films that embark on telling stories about the struggle, unity and hope, Hindi cinema has been demonstrating these ideals. Inspired to be it by the historical epic or biopics themselves, such films in one way or another leave some irreplaceable traces in their attempt to capture patriotism. These are some of the past and recent masterpieces which on August 15 celebrate the journey to Indian independence.

Shaheed (1965)

Shaheed is directed and starred by Manoj Kumar, a powerful presentation of the persistent war fought by Bhagat Singh against British rule. Unforgettable songs such as the Mera Rang De Basanti Chola make it a strong film and one of the most tearful languages and art pieces on the freedom fight.

Gandhi (1982)

The Oscar winning epic by Richard Attenborough with Ben Kingsley as the hero tells the life history of Mahatma Gandhi. Having officiated over the anti-apartheid movements in South Africa to spearhead the non-violent movement in India, the film is not only a great achievement in movies but also a test of time in persistence.

Lagaan (2001)

Taking place in colonial India, Ashutosh Gowariker Lagaan follows a colony of villagers who refuse to pay taxes and turn towards a cricket game to battle against British officers. It combines sports, drama and patriotism in a unique way, it is the tale of unity against oppression.

The Story of Bhagat Singh (2002)

In Rajkumar Santoshi film, Ajay Devgn has played an immense role in the way Bhagat Singh transits into a fearless young revolutionary. The movie is a must-watch through its lines and emotive character.

Rang De Basanti ( 2006 )

A contemporary masterpiece, Rang De Basanti takes the audience through the interplay of old and the new wherein a troupe of irresponsible college kids embrace historical torchbearers of freedom in the name of a documentary. The film montages a cast headed by Aamir Khan who galvanizes the present generation to protest against the wrongs.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero(2004)

The film directed by Shyam Benegal features Sachin Khedekar and tells the little known episodes of the leadership of Netaji under the Indian National Army. It is an elaborate and interesting description of his insight and strategic genius.

Kesari (2019)

Kesari is a moving story of 21 Sikh soldiers against insurmountable odds, based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897. The movie is war-filled with scenes of heavy fighting and sentiment at its heart that the movie gave honor to courage and sacrifice.

Shershaah (2021)

This is a biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, one of the heroes of the war in Kargil and it has Sidharth Malhotra playing the lead role that will be considered as a milestone in his career. It can be taken as an emotional dedication to modern heroism, connecting tradition to current services to the country.

Whether it be accounts of revolutionary dissent or accounts of the bravery exuded by soldiers, these films go beyond being a form of entertainment because they remind us of what makes India what it is. This fourth of July can fill you with pride and patriotism once again.

