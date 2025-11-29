Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama

“Eko” is a Malayalam thriller-mystery that was released on November 21, 2025. It is set in the Foggy Hills of Kaattukunnu, where the story explores themes of Myths, Memory, and Vengeance through the characters who experience the darkness of myths and the thrill of the hunt. It is part 3 (the last) of the Director’s “Animal Trilogy” and has received positive feedback for its atmosphere and unexpected twists.

Director/Writer

Dinjith Ayyathan directed “Eko,” working with Writer/Cinematographer Bahul Ramesh; they had previously collaborated on Kishkindha Kaandam. Ramesh is responsible for Story, Screenplay/Dialogue/Visuals; he used his creative abilities to create a gloomy hill area in Idukki (Kerala) with an Experimental style that combined both Folklore and Thriller elements.

Key Producers

MRK Jhayaram was the Producer of this Film under the Aaradyaa Studios banner (their first project together). Principal Photography began in April 2025, with the goal of utilizing the Natural Landscape of Kerala to build upon the mounting tension that the Film creates. Principal Photography was completed in June 2025.

Lead Cast

Peeyos (Sandeep Pradeep): The humble servant boy who finds himself mixed up in a series of strange events and is well received by audiences for his portrayal of the character.

Mlaathi Chedathi/Soyi (Biana Momin): A woman who is faced with the ghosts of her past, enhanced by the youthful performance of Sim Zhi Fei.

Kuriachan (Saurabh Sachdeva): A shifty dog breeder and criminal that is the catalyst for many of the events occurring in Sui.

Supporting Cast

Mohan Pothan (Vineeth): A character who gives depth to the human drama;

Navy Officer (Narain): A character who is involved in the larger intrigue at play;

Other supporting cast include Ashokan as Appootty, Binu Pappu as S.I. Sukumaran, Ranjith Shekhar as Soman, Saheer Muhammed Pappachan, and NG Hung Shen.

Music/Technical Team

Original score by Mujeeb Majeed, which gives the series an unsettling quality;

Sooraj E.S. is the Editor of the 125 minute movie;

VFX team, stunt team, & color correction team provide an experimental finish to the project.

This article is based on publicly available information and media interviews. All facts, statements and cast details are referenced from credible news and production sources. Any views or comments quoted belong to the individuals mentioned and not the publisher. Readers are advised to verify details from official announcements or film representatives.

