LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights Cyclone Ditwah anthony albanese Nandika Dwivedi constitutional rules US president cyclone A320 fleet update Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama

Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama

Eko Malayalam Movie brings together director Dinjith Ayyathan, cinematographer and writer Bahul Ramesh, and a talented cast who share insights into the making of the film. From creative challenges to behind-the-scenes stories, here’s an inside look at how Eko was crafted into a compelling cinematic experience.

Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 29, 2025 15:20:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama

“Eko” is a Malayalam thriller-mystery that was released on November 21, 2025. It is set in the Foggy Hills of Kaattukunnu, where the story explores themes of Myths, Memory, and Vengeance through the characters who experience the darkness of myths and the thrill of the hunt. It is part 3 (the last) of the Director’s “Animal Trilogy” and has received positive feedback for its atmosphere and unexpected twists. 

Director/Writer

Dinjith Ayyathan directed “Eko,” working with Writer/Cinematographer Bahul Ramesh; they had previously collaborated on Kishkindha Kaandam. Ramesh is responsible for Story, Screenplay/Dialogue/Visuals; he used his creative abilities to create a gloomy hill area in Idukki (Kerala) with an Experimental style that combined both Folklore and Thriller elements.

Key Producers

MRK Jhayaram was the Producer of this Film under the Aaradyaa Studios banner (their first project together). Principal Photography began in April 2025, with the goal of utilizing the Natural Landscape of Kerala to build upon the mounting tension that the Film creates. Principal Photography was completed in June 2025.

Lead Cast

  • Peeyos (Sandeep Pradeep): The humble servant boy who finds himself mixed up in a series of strange events and is well received by audiences for his portrayal of the character.
  • Mlaathi Chedathi/Soyi (Biana Momin): A woman who is faced with the ghosts of her past, enhanced by the youthful performance of Sim Zhi Fei.
  • Kuriachan (Saurabh Sachdeva): A shifty dog breeder and criminal that is the catalyst for many of the events occurring in Sui.

Supporting Cast

  • Mohan Pothan (Vineeth): A character who gives depth to the human drama;
  • Navy Officer (Narain): A character who is involved in the larger intrigue at play;
  • Other supporting cast include Ashokan as Appootty, Binu Pappu as S.I. Sukumaran, Ranjith Shekhar as Soman, Saheer Muhammed Pappachan, and NG Hung Shen.

Music/Technical Team

  • Original score by Mujeeb Majeed, which gives the series an unsettling quality;
  • Sooraj E.S. is the Editor of the 125 minute movie;
  • VFX team, stunt team, & color correction team provide an experimental finish to the project.

This article is based on publicly available information and media interviews. All facts, statements and cast details are referenced from credible news and production sources. Any views or comments quoted belong to the individuals mentioned and not the publisher. Readers are advised to verify details from official announcements or film representatives.

ALSO READ: Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 3:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bahul Ramesh cinematographer EkoDinjith Ayyathan director EkoEko behind the scenesEko Malayalam film makingEko Malayalam MovieEko movie castEko movie insightslatest Malayalam film interviewsmalayalam cinema 2025Malayalam movie making processMalayalam psychological thrillernew Malayalam movie Eko cast and crew

RELATED News

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

Netflix Star Tony Germano Dies At 55: Who Is Tony Germano What We Know About His Sudden Passing?

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

LATEST NEWS

27-Year-Old Delhi Man Shot Dead In Shahdara Just Minutes Before Birthday, Killer Still At Large

Atharv Singh Highlights Role of Policy Convenings in Strengthening Modern Democracies

Café du Jardin Debuts at Asita Park: L’Opéra and DDA Introduce Delhi’s First Riverside French Outdoor Café

What Is Operation Sagar Bandhu? India Sends Emergency Aid To Sri Lanka As Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 120

UPS Deadline Nears: Last Date November 30- Should You Switch From NPS? Know Benefits & How to Switch

Would You Spend ₹44,990 On Headphones? Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Launched In India With 60-Hour Battery, Premium Sound

December 2025 Calendar: Complete Holiday List to Plan Your Winter Vacations

Congress leaders submit report over Bihar, plan includes going solo without RJD, target AIMIM and strengthen organisation

Who Is Jodie Haydon? Meet Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s New Wife – Age Gap, Past Relationships, Career & Family Details

UP Teacher Caught On Camera Brutally Hitting Students, Internet Outraged: ‘If She Can’t Control Her Temper, She Shouldn’t Be Around Kids’

Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama
Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama
Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama
Eko Malayalam Movie: Meet the Cast and Makers Behind This Experimental Malayalam Drama

QUICK LINKS