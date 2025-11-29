LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights constitutional rules US president business news cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Blind T20 World Cup Air India A320 flights
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary, sharing the joyful news with fans through a heartfelt post on social media. Read details of the celebration and their journey.

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 29, 2025 12:37:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared their very good news with their fans. The couple has been together for 2 years of love and adventure, and they are now expecting their 1st child. This announcement came on their joint Instagram post: “Two years of love, adventure and now…. A little wild one is on the way!”

A unique and beautiful wedding that highlights their two divergent cultures

The couple is married in November 2023 in Imphal, India, in a traditional Manipuri Meitei wedding ceremony, aimed at recognizing and celebrating the heritage of Lin while at the same time symbolizing the very modern love story! Their fans love how much Randeep and Lin appreciate all types of cultures.

From The Stage To Reality

Randeep and Lin met at theatre rehearsals with a popular acting group. Their initial meeting turned into a friendship, which then blossomed into love, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic when they got closer. They are now married and expecting their first child with their strong bond!

A New Chapter Begins – Fans React with Love

Fans and followers of the couple have shown tremendous love and support for their growing family via multiple social media sites. It seems the fans are thrilled about the couple’s recent announcement due to the wonderful journey of love, mutual respect and committment that they have made together from two different cultural standings.

What’s Next for Randeep & Lin?

Randeep and Lin will become parents to their “little wild one.” This is another new chapter in Randeep and Lin’s development as a family, and it will give them a platform to showcase how to create a blended family with different cultures. Fans are eagerly anticipating what this next phase will be!

This article is based on publicly available information and social media updates from the celebrities involved. All details, dates, and quotes are subject to change and should not be considered as official statements unless confirmed by the individuals or their representatives.

ALSO READ: ‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 12:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bollywood baby newsBollywood couple newscelebrity pregnancy 2025Lin LaishramLin Laishram pregnancyRandeep HoodaRandeep Hooda Lin Laishram babyRandeep Hooda pregnancy newsRandeep Hooda second anniversaryRandeep Hooda wedding anniversary

RELATED News

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush- Kriti Sanon Film Opens At ₹16 Crore, Surpasses Jolly LLB 3

Netflix Star Tony Germano Dies At 55: Who Is Tony Germano What We Know About His Sudden Passing?

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Is Dhurandhar Release In Legal Trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Drags Ranveer Singh Starrer To Court For THIS Reason Days After Director’s Viral Statement

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Sheikh’s Old-School Love Soaked In Poetry Is Magnetic, Fans Call It Fitting Tribute To First Romance

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Poco Users, HyperOS 3 Launched, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think Model And AI Customization

How Falguni Nayar Built Nykaa Into India’s Top Beauty Platform- Here’s Her Net Worth And Sucess Story

What Are Reels Secretly Doing To Your Brain? New Study Warns Of Hidden Dangers You’re Probably Ignoring Daily

Oxford Union Debate Row Sparks ‘Indo–Pak Face-Off’ After Pakistan Claims False Victory; Indian Lawyer Sai Deepak Calls It ‘Operation Manhoos Ki Phati Baniyan’

Cracked Heels In Winter? Try These 5 Simple Home Remedies

NothingOS 4.0 Update Released For Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a And Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Check Out These Amazing Features Of Latest Update

Cyclone Ditwah Strikes Sri Lanka: Over 200,000 Affected, Death Toll Rises, And India Launches Operation Sagar Bandhu For Relief

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

India’s Economy Skyrockets 8.2% in Q2 FY26: Manufacturing And Services Power The Surge

DGCA Halts A320 Operations Amid Airbus Software Update Alert

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary
Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary
Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary
Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

QUICK LINKS