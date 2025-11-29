Baby on the Way! Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Announce Pregnancy While Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have shared their very good news with their fans. The couple has been together for 2 years of love and adventure, and they are now expecting their 1st child. This announcement came on their joint Instagram post: “Two years of love, adventure and now…. A little wild one is on the way!”

A unique and beautiful wedding that highlights their two divergent cultures

The couple is married in November 2023 in Imphal, India, in a traditional Manipuri Meitei wedding ceremony, aimed at recognizing and celebrating the heritage of Lin while at the same time symbolizing the very modern love story! Their fans love how much Randeep and Lin appreciate all types of cultures.

From The Stage To Reality

Randeep and Lin met at theatre rehearsals with a popular acting group. Their initial meeting turned into a friendship, which then blossomed into love, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic when they got closer. They are now married and expecting their first child with their strong bond!

A New Chapter Begins – Fans React with Love

Fans and followers of the couple have shown tremendous love and support for their growing family via multiple social media sites. It seems the fans are thrilled about the couple’s recent announcement due to the wonderful journey of love, mutual respect and committment that they have made together from two different cultural standings.

What’s Next for Randeep & Lin?

Randeep and Lin will become parents to their “little wild one.” This is another new chapter in Randeep and Lin’s development as a family, and it will give them a platform to showcase how to create a blended family with different cultures. Fans are eagerly anticipating what this next phase will be!

This article is based on publicly available information and social media updates from the celebrities involved. All details, dates, and quotes are subject to change and should not be considered as official statements unless confirmed by the individuals or their representatives.

ALSO READ: ‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship