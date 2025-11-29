LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai constitutional rules US president Airbus A320 recall cyclone A320 fleet update Autopen Air India A320 flights ai
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

Choreographer Nandika Dwivedi denies allegations of interfering in Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s relationship, claiming she received threats after rumours spread online. Full controversy explained.

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 29, 2025 09:54:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

Recently, there have been allegations on social media suggesting an involvement by Nandika Dwivedi in affecting Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s personal relationship; these allegations suggested that Nandika was responsible for the delay in their marriage plans.

 Nandika speaks out — “It’s not true”

Nandika has spoken out on these allegations and has stated that she has not interfered with Palash and Smriti’s relationship and that the claims are untrue and baseless. 

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

She claims she received threats

Nandika expressed being threatened following these allegations surfacing. Nandika stated that the messages and threats she was receiving were very serious and therefore she needed to respond publicly to clear her name. 

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

No official confirmation from couple or families

Palash, Smriti, or either of their families have not responded to the media about why Palash & Smriti’s marriage was postponed & whether there was any involvement from Nandika.

It is clear that Nandika has denied any involvement in the relationship between Palash & Smriti but we do not yet know why Palash & Smriti were unable to marry, nor do we know if there was a third party involved in their breakup. There has been no credible evidence to support either.

This article is based on publicly available news reports and statements made by the individuals involved. No claims have been independently verified. The article does not intend to defame or target anyone. Readers are advised to rely on official announcements for confirmed information.

ALSO READ: Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 9:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywood newscelebrity relationship rumoursCheatinghome-hero-pos-14Nandika clarificationNandika denies rumoursNandika Dwivedi controversyNandika threats statementPalash Muchhal cheatingPalash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana relationshipSmriti Mandhana wedding postponedviral controversy

RELATED News

Netflix Star Tony Germano Dies At 55: Who Is Tony Germano What We Know About His Sudden Passing?

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Is Dhurandhar Release In Legal Trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Drags Ranveer Singh Starrer To Court For THIS Reason Days After Director’s Viral Statement

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Sheikh’s Old-School Love Soaked In Poetry Is Magnetic, Fans Call It Fitting Tribute To First Romance

Not Mary D Costa Or Nandika Dwivedi: Choreographer Gulnaaz Khan Clarifies, ‘We Are Not Involved’ Amid Smriti Mandana And Palash Muchhal Wedding Row

LATEST NEWS

Airbus A320 Safety Alert: DGCA Orders Immediate Inspections Across A318–A321 Fleet

Gold Price Today: What’s Driving Yellow Metal’s Prices Today? Fed Rate Cut, Weak Dollar, And Weddings- Explained

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

What The Airbus A320 Recall Reveals About Aviation’s Digital Vulnerabilities And The Role Of Solar Radiation- Explained

Cyclone Ditwah Nears Tamil Nadu Coast; IMD Issues High Alert As Sri Lanka Death Toll Crosses 80

What Is A320 Software Upgradation? How It Caused Massive Flight Disruptions Worldwide

US Suspends Afghan Visas and All Asylum Applications After Fatal White House Shooting: Trump Tightens Migration Rules

Bank Holiday Today: Is Your Bank Open Or Closed? Here’s The Full Update For November 29, 2025

Airbus Alert Disrupts Airlines Worldwide: IndiGo, Air India, American Airlines And Many Among Hit, Check Full List

Delhi Records Third-Highest Uranium Levels In Groundwater Nationwide, CGWB Report Warns; How Dangerous Is It For Health?

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship
‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship
‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship
‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

QUICK LINKS