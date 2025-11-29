‘I Had Been Receiving Threats’: Choreographer Nandika Refuses Claims of Interfering in Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Relationship

Recently, there have been allegations on social media suggesting an involvement by Nandika Dwivedi in affecting Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana’s personal relationship; these allegations suggested that Nandika was responsible for the delay in their marriage plans.

Nandika speaks out — “It’s not true”

Nandika has spoken out on these allegations and has stated that she has not interfered with Palash and Smriti’s relationship and that the claims are untrue and baseless.

She claims she received threats

Nandika expressed being threatened following these allegations surfacing. Nandika stated that the messages and threats she was receiving were very serious and therefore she needed to respond publicly to clear her name.

No official confirmation from couple or families

Palash, Smriti, or either of their families have not responded to the media about why Palash & Smriti’s marriage was postponed & whether there was any involvement from Nandika.

It is clear that Nandika has denied any involvement in the relationship between Palash & Smriti but we do not yet know why Palash & Smriti were unable to marry, nor do we know if there was a third party involved in their breakup. There has been no credible evidence to support either.

This article is based on publicly available news reports and statements made by the individuals involved. No claims have been independently verified. The article does not intend to defame or target anyone. Readers are advised to rely on official announcements for confirmed information.

