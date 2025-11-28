Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

Bengali actress Tnusree Chakraborty recently tied the knot with Sujit Basu at a ceremony in the USA. The wedding occurred during the couple’s holiday in the picturesque Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, which transformed into their fairytale wedding.

Surprising News

Tnusree did not expect to get married, as she had no idea that a wedding was being planned for her. Sujit acted as the wedding planner by arranging everything including all the attire and rituals. “It was a surprise wedding, all planned by him,” Tnusree stated. At her wedding, Tnusree wore a full-length net lehenga and emerald jewelry that displayed both traditional Bengali style with a modern wedding feel, such as the integration of sankha-pola into her outfit, and Sujit wore a classic tuxedo to complement Tnusree.

From Screen to Reality

Tnusree started out as a model before making a name for herself as an actress in Bengali cinema. She has acted in many films, including Uro Chithi, Bedroom, Buno Haansh, and Gumnaami. In 2021, Tnusree also expanded from film into television and into a political career.

Sujit, a U.S.-based IT professional who has lived in the U.S. for many years, associated with Tnusree while being in a long-distance relationship based upon common interests and conversations, which led to an unexpected marriage.

Next for the couple

After their Las Vegas wedding ceremony (which included the symbolic sindoor daan), Sujit and Tnusree are planning to take a honeymoon and possibly have a reception in Kolkata as well. It is unknown at this point if Tnusree will stay in the United States or move back to India. Tnusree is very happy about the next chapter of her life, but she continues to look forward to acting in films.

Fans and the media are sending their congratulations and support to Tnusree and Sujit as they begin their new adventure together.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. We do not intend to offend or misrepresent any individual. All details are for informational and entertainment purposes only.

