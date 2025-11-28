LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan gautam gambhir donald trump Vladimir Putin In India highway toll exemptions China news Erika kirk Imran Khan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

Tnusree Chakraborty surprises fans by marrying Sujit Basu in a dreamy Las Vegas wedding. The Bengali actress shared romantic photos from the intimate USA ceremony. Read details about their relationship, wedding moments, and reactions from fans.

Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 28, 2025 14:01:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

Bengali actress Tnusree Chakraborty recently tied the knot with Sujit Basu at a ceremony in the USA. The wedding occurred during the couple’s holiday in the picturesque Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, which transformed into their fairytale wedding.

Surprising News

Tnusree did not expect to get married, as she had no idea that a wedding was being planned for her. Sujit acted as the wedding planner by arranging everything including all the attire and rituals. “It was a surprise wedding, all planned by him,” Tnusree stated. At her wedding, Tnusree wore a full-length net lehenga and emerald jewelry that displayed both traditional Bengali style with a modern wedding feel, such as the integration of sankha-pola into her outfit, and Sujit wore a classic tuxedo to complement Tnusree.

From Screen to Reality

Tnusree started out as a model before making a name for herself as an actress in Bengali cinema. She has acted in many films, including Uro Chithi, Bedroom, Buno Haansh, and Gumnaami. In 2021, Tnusree also expanded from film into television and into a political career.

Sujit, a U.S.-based IT professional who has lived in the U.S. for many years, associated with Tnusree while being in a long-distance relationship based upon common interests and conversations, which led to an unexpected marriage.

Next for the couple

After their Las Vegas wedding ceremony (which included the symbolic sindoor daan), Sujit and Tnusree are planning to take a honeymoon and possibly have a reception in Kolkata as well. It is unknown at this point if Tnusree will stay in the United States or move back to India. Tnusree is very happy about the next chapter of her life, but she continues to look forward to acting in films.

Fans and the media are sending their congratulations and support to Tnusree and Sujit as they begin their new adventure together.

This article is based on publicly available information and media reports. We do not intend to offend or misrepresent any individual. All details are for informational and entertainment purposes only.

ALSO READ: Who Is Bharat Takhtani? Esha Deol’s Ex-Husband Attends Dharmendra’s Prayer Meet at Deol Residence – Know His Business and Family Background

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 2:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bengali actress Tnusree weddingBengali cinema newscelebrity weddings 2025Las Vegas wedding Bengali actressSujit Basu Tnusree Chakraborty marriagesurprise wedding Tnusree ChakrabortyTnusree Chakraborty marries Sujit BasuTnusree Chakraborty wedding

RELATED News

‘AQI..Let Me Die’: Vir Das Sings Hilarious Yet A Hard-Hitting Lyric On Rising Air Pollution, WATCH

WATCH | Bigg Boss 19 Ugly Fight: Malti Chahar Loses Cool, Kicks Farrhana Bhatt; Says ‘Sadak Pe Rehne Wale Bhi Tujhse Behtar’

Rama Raju Mantena Steals Spotlight Dancing With Brother To Naatu Naatu At Netra Mantena’s Lavish Udaipur Wedding Celebration

‘Tere Ishk Mein’ Twitter Review: Dhanush–Kriti Sanon Set Screens Ablaze, Netizens Call It A ‘Blockbuster’

Zootopia 2 Smashes Records, Crosses $100M In Early Box Office Run; How The World Of Zootopia Is Expanding On- And Off-Screen

LATEST NEWS

Who Is S Periyakaruppan? Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Birthday Bash Triggers Political Storm In Tamil Nadu After Minister Spotted Enjoying Dance, Watch!

How Did The Tradition Of Black Friday Start And Why Are People Obsessed With Black Friday Sales? Check BIG Deals And Best Offers Here

From S-400 Squadrons To Sukhoi-57 Fighter Jets: Major Defence Deals Expected During PM Modi–Putin Meeting

Simple Ways To Reduce Dust At Home Without An Air Purifier

What Everyday Habits Do Successful People Follow Without Fail? Check the Daily Routines You Must Adopt

Prayagraj Doctor Claims Teacher ‘Subtly Abused’ Son, Says Child Returned With Thigh-Groin Pain: ‘Something Was Wrong That Day’

Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

India’s Predicted XI For First ODI Against South Africa: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open, KL Rahul To Lead

Donald Trump’s New Green Card Crackdown: Will Indians Be Affected? Full List of Impacted Countries

Paytm Share Price Rockets 3.4% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade: Investor Optimism Hits New High

Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans
Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans
Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans
Tnusree Chakraborty Ties the Knot in Las Vegas: Surprise Marriage to Sujit Basu Stuns Fans

QUICK LINKS