Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes

Trigg Kiser, Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son, was in the family’s backyard pool for about seven minutes before his father, Brady, found him unresponsive. It happened on May 12 at their home in Chandler, Arizona. Brady had been busy with their newborn, Theodore, and said he only lost sight of Trigg for a few minutes.

But police later reviewed security footage and found that Trigg was actually outside on his own for over nine minutes, with nearly seven of those spent in the water.

What happened to Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son?

According to the Chandler Police report, the pool wasn’t secured at the time. The family usually kept a protective cover on it, but it had been removed so they could use the pool and hadn’t been put back. The footage showed Trigg playing with an inflatable chair and accidentally tripping into the water—he didn’t jump in or go near the edge on purpose.

Brady’s initial statements to police didn’t match up with what was on the video, and investigators noted the inconsistencies in their report. Tragically, Trigg died at the hospital six days later.

After the incident, the police recommended that Brady face a class 4 felony child abuse charge, but the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue charges, saying there wasn’t enough evidence for a conviction.

Emilie Kiser tried to keep details about Trigg’s death private

In the aftermath, Emilie tried to keep details about Trigg’s death private. She filed a lawsuit to block public access to records, citing hundreds of requests for information. The court granted temporary confidentiality on her statements and personal information while reviewing the case.

Later, after prosecutors declined to press charges, Emilie’s legal team requested that two pages from the police report be removed from public files, worried that graphic details might be misused or turned into disturbing content online. The court agreed, allowing those pages to be redacted.

Emilie’s attorney said that while the censored pages described the tragic final moments of Trigg’s life, removing them didn’t change any facts about what happened.

The goal was to protect Trigg’s memory and dignity, keeping the focus on the little boy he was rather than the details of his death.

