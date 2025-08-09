LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes

Three-year-old Trigg Kiser tragically drowned in the family’s backyard pool in Chandler, Arizona, after being unsupervised for nearly seven minutes in the water. Prosecutors declined to charge his father, Brady, and mother, Emilie has since taken legal steps to protect her son’s memory and privacy.

Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg Kiser, was in the pool for seven minutes before his father, Brady Kiser, discovered him unconscious
Emilie Kiser's son, Trigg Kiser, was in the pool for seven minutes before his father, Brady Kiser, discovered him unconscious

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 9, 2025 15:56:55 IST

Trigg Kiser, Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son, was in the family’s backyard pool for about seven minutes before his father, Brady, found him unresponsive. It happened on May 12 at their home in Chandler, Arizona. Brady had been busy with their newborn, Theodore, and said he only lost sight of Trigg for a few minutes.

But police later reviewed security footage and found that Trigg was actually outside on his own for over nine minutes, with nearly seven of those spent in the water.

What happened to Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son? 

According to the Chandler Police report, the pool wasn’t secured at the time. The family usually kept a protective cover on it, but it had been removed so they could use the pool and hadn’t been put back. The footage showed Trigg playing with an inflatable chair and accidentally tripping into the water—he didn’t jump in or go near the edge on purpose.

Brady’s initial statements to police didn’t match up with what was on the video, and investigators noted the inconsistencies in their report. Tragically, Trigg died at the hospital six days later.

After the incident, the police recommended that Brady face a class 4 felony child abuse charge, but the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue charges, saying there wasn’t enough evidence for a conviction.

Emilie Kiser tried to keep details about Trigg’s death private

In the aftermath, Emilie tried to keep details about Trigg’s death private. She filed a lawsuit to block public access to records, citing hundreds of requests for information. The court granted temporary confidentiality on her statements and personal information while reviewing the case.

Later, after prosecutors declined to press charges, Emilie’s legal team requested that two pages from the police report be removed from public files, worried that graphic details might be misused or turned into disturbing content online. The court agreed, allowing those pages to be redacted.

Emilie’s attorney said that while the censored pages described the tragic final moments of Trigg’s life, removing them didn’t change any facts about what happened.

The goal was to protect Trigg’s memory and dignity, keeping the focus on the little boy he was rather than the details of his death.

ALSO READ: Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service, Sparking Outrage

Tags: Emilie Kisertrending newsTrigg Kiser

RELATED News

Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Kannada Star Dhruva Sarja Accused Of Rs 9.58 Crore Fraud, Legal Battle With Director Raghvendra Hegde
Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 15,000 Crore Bhopal Property Faces Supreme Court, Will The Six Decades Wait Come To An End?

LATEST NEWS

Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
What Happens When You Drink Beetroot Juice Every Morning for a Month?
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?