Emily In Paris Season 5 Trailer : Lily Collins Shines As Rome And A Secret Romance Steal The Spotlight

Emily leaves Paris for Rome in Emily in Paris Season 5, taking charge of the new Agence Grateau. Amid Roman glamour, cultural shocks and a new romance with Marcello, her unresolved feelings for Gabriel and a surprise Mindy–Alfie twist threaten to reshape every relationship she left behind.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 4, 2025 13:07:19 IST

The character of Lily Collins, Emily Cooper, is leaving the picturesque and romantic Paris for the historic and magnificent Rome, and the fifth season trailer of Emily In Paris looks like a colorful postcard to the capital of Italy. Emily, who is given the responsibility of starting the new Agence Grateau in Rome, comes full of her bold and beautiful fashion and unstopped cheerfulness ready for a new professional battleground. Lily Collins is all set to reprise her role as Emily Cooper in the highly anticipated Emily in Paris Season 5. Back in October, the makers unveiled a special trailer for the show, which will be released on Netflix on December 18.

The trailer is full of sun-bathed Italian exquisiteness, showing her doing Vespa riding, attending the most extravagant balls, and going through the usual cultural shocks of the city that never dies. A new lover, the Italian cashmere king Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), promises an intense affair that will complicate her already messy love life and make her reconsider if she can really set up a new home, and a new heart, so far away from France.

Still, the Rome adventure is spectacular, and the trailer implies that the greatest turmoil might be in Paris, pointing out that the love triangle between the French and American is not over yet.



The Roman Holiday and New Romance

Emily’s professional development is the primary plot as she takes over the Rome office, a major promotion that brings her into higher stakes and more significant challenges, one of which is a possible business setback that threatens her career and reputation.

The new engagement with the attractive Marcello is a main theme, nevertheless, the trailer still emphasizes the unresolved emotions for Gabriel as a contributing factor, resulting in a love rivalry between two cities.

Unexpected Alliance and the Parisian Tie

Nevertheless, the greatest surprise that was seen in the trailer is an unforeseen alliance that could completely change her most intimate connections: the strong and clear romantic attraction between her best friend Mindy (Ashley Park) and her former boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

This unanticipated turn of events implies that Emily, although she is far away, the connections and the drama she has left are growing, and they are likely to affect her friendship and the delicate equilibrium of the Parisian gang. The trip to Rome is evidently more than just a job change; it’s the turning point for all destinies.

Also Read: Tere Ishk Mein Day 6 Collection: After Weekend High, Dhanush – Kriti Sanon Film Reaches ₹76 Crore in India

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 1:07 PM IST
