Emmys In Memoriam leaves out Hulk Hogan, Polly Holliday, Tony Todd
Home > Entertainment > Emmys In Memoriam leaves out Hulk Hogan, Polly Holliday, Tony Todd

Emmys In Memoriam leaves out Hulk Hogan, Polly Holliday, Tony Todd

Emmys In Memoriam leaves out Hulk Hogan, Polly Holliday, Tony Todd

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 15, 2025 10:21:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 15 (ANI): The Emmy Awards paid an emotional tribute to television stars who passed away in recent years.

At the awards ceremony on Sunday (local time) the segment featured singer Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill performing “Go Rest High on the Mountain,” as names and faces of beloved actors and creators filled the screen.

According to Variety, the tribute was introduced by Phylicia Rashad, who remembered her on-screen son from ‘The Cosby Show,’ Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who died on July 20. “Malcolm-Jamal Warner remains in our hearts,” Rashad said as the audience stood in silence.

While the moving segment honoured stars like Maggie Smith, John Amos, Loretta Swit, and Ozzy Osbourne, some names were left out of the broadcast, including ‘Alice’ star Polly Holliday, wrestler and actor Hulk Hogan, ‘What’s Happening’ actor Danielle Spencer, ‘General Hospital’ star Leslie Charleson, and ‘The Sopranos’ actor Jerry Adler. Other names missing included Tony Todd, Graham Greene, King of the Hill actor Jonathan Joss, Lynne Marie Stewart of Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, and Dennis the Menace star Jay North.

While these omissions upset some fans, the Television Academy did include many of the names on a longer scroll available on its website.

Every year, the ‘In Memoriam’ segment sparks debate due to time limits and the Academy’s decisions on who gets featured on the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Netflix crime drama ‘Adolescence’ emerge as a big winner, taking home the Best Limited Series award and sweeping a total of six trophies across major categories.

Tramell Tillman created history by becoming the first Black man to win the Emmy for Best [category]. Seth Rogen won Best Lead Actor for ‘The Studio,’ while Jean Smart picked up Best Lead Actress for ‘Hacks’. Other winners included Britt Lower, who bagged Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for ‘Severance,’ and Katherine LaNasa, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for ‘The Pitt.’ (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Emmy Awards 2025, hulk hogan, in-memoriam, john-amos, maggie-smith, tribute

