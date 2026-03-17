‘Every Page Has A Price’: Minnal Murali Star Guru Somasundaram Unmasked As Killer Librarian In Demonte Colony 3; Fans Left In Awe | Watch

The makers of Demonte Colony 3 have finally revealed the identity of the mysterious librarian who has been teased in the film’s promotional material. Actor Guru Somasundaram, widely known for his memorable role in Minnal Murali, will play the sinister character at the centre of the upcoming Tamil horror thriller.

The reveal came through a chilling behind-the-scenes (BTS) video shared by the makers, showcasing Somasundaram in a blood-soaked avatar while wielding a crutch and brutally attacking victims. The clip was captioned with the eerie line: “Every secret has a keeper. Every page has a price.

Meet the mind behind the madness.” The glimpse has already sparked excitement among fans, many of whom praised the actor’s intense transformation.

Guru Somasundaram revealed as the deadly librarian

Directed by Ajay R. Gnanamuthu, Demonte Colony 3 is the third instalment in the popular horror franchise. The newly released video introduces Guru Somasundaram as the dreaded librarian a mysterious figure who appears to be linked to a cursed book that causes death to anyone who reads it.







The behind-the-scenes footage shows the actor preparing for the role, interacting with the director on set and performing action sequences. His menacing appearance and intense expressions have already created buzz online, with fans describing the reveal as “terrifying” and “intriguing.”

The cursed book at the centre of the horror

The teaser released earlier hinted at a mysterious book titled “Unsung King: Fallen Kingdom.” According to the story, the book is notorious because readers who borrow it from the library never return it and soon meet tragic deaths.

An old librarian retrieves the cursed novel and unknowingly passes it on to unsuspecting readers, setting off a deadly chain of events. The reveal suggests that Guru Somasundaram’s character is the dark force orchestrating or guarding this terrifying secret.

Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar return to the franchise

Actors Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar reprise their roles in Demonte Colony 3. In the upcoming instalment, the duo attempts to stop the deadly cycle triggered by the cursed book.

As the mystery unfolds, they must uncover the true identity of the librarian and the dark secrets behind the supernatural phenomenon before more lives are lost.

The film carries the tagline “The End is Too Far.”

Franchise legacy and returning crew

The second film in the series, Demonte Colony 2 (2024), continued the supernatural saga and featured Arulnithi in dual roles. Character posters released earlier for the third part hinted at darker developments, with Arulnithi appearing close to the edge of evil and Priya Bhavani Shankar portrayed as pregnant with blood on her hands and stomach.

The supporting cast includes Muthukumar and Meenakshi Govindarajan. Music for the film is composed by Sam C. S., while cinematography is handled by Sivakumar Vijayan and editing by Kumaresh D. Dialogues are written by Pattukkottai Prabakar.

The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Manish Singhal and Durgaram Choudhary.

Summer release planned

Earlier, while marking the 10th anniversary of the original Demonte Colony in May 2025, director Ajay R. Gnanamuthu had said the team was working to deliver a “chilling, cinematic and unforgettable theatrical experience.”

Demonte Colony 3 is expected to release in theatres in summer 2026, though the makers are yet to announce the exact date.

With Guru Somasundaram stepping into a sinister role and the cursed book mystery deepening, the upcoming horror thriller is already building strong anticipation among fans.

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