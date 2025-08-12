LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > EXO’s Tao And Xu Yiyang’s Fan-Inclusive Wedding Date Revealed, Pregnancy Gossip Heats Up!

EXO’s Tao And Xu Yiyang’s Fan-Inclusive Wedding Date Revealed, Pregnancy Gossip Heats Up!

EXO's Tao and former SM trainee Xu Yiyang have finally chosen the month of October 2025 for a grand wedding ceremony at which they will invite about 100 fans. There are rumours going around about a secret baby, but is it true? Fans are waiting with a lot of questions and excitement!

EXO’s Tao & Xu Yiyang’s October Wedding
EXO’s Tao & Xu Yiyang’s October Wedding

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 12, 2025 17:59:25 IST

Huang Zitao, former member of EXO, is tying the knot with his girlfriend Xu Yiyang, trainee of SM Entertainment, in a magnificent wedding ceremony that is planned for October 2025. The two love birds already have their marriage registered in December 2024, after which they are preparing for a public ceremony where around 100 fans have been invited to participate. Is it going to be the wedding of the century, an event that is unique since it involves fans.

Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang: A Love Story Blossoming in the Limelight

Tao turned a resident of the entertainment scene in China by his Z.Tao studio and L.Tao entertainment after he left EXO in 2015, being part of the group since its inception in 2012. Xu Yiyang, 27, became a member of SM Rookies in 2016 but did not get to debut, instead, she began her career as a singer and actress in China under the management of Tao.

Their relationship became public in July 2024 after being rumoured as far back as 2020, culminating in a beautiful proposal on the Chinese variety show Dare or Not. 

A Huge Wedding Ceremony with Fans 

Unlike typical celebrity weddings, Tao and Xu Yiyang are breaking the tradition by reserving special seating for over 100 fans with discussions of a possible live-streaming to include global supporters. It will be announced on Our Love Song, which is expected to have very many stars in attendance.

There is speculation that a former member of EXO, Luhan, would be attending because of his very close relationship with Tao, as advertised by their singing duet of “Our Tomorrow” at Luhan’s concert. The preparations that have lasted for six months clearly depict the couple’s desire for a memorable, all-inclusive celebration. 

Addressing All Rumours and Getting New Directions

The pair had all sorts of speculation regarding the premarital pregnancy, which the public continued to spread because of Xu Yiyang’s trips to the United States to visit an OB-GYN clinic in the year 2024 and buy nursery merch, along with the paparazzi picture of her mother circling with a nanny and baby.

No public statements made by either Tao or Xu on such rumours, the pair has chosen to evade publicity as much as possible in their love affair. After all, this will be the second EXO member to marry, since Chen was the first. Fans, meanwhile, are wanting more details regarding this momentous wedding.

Also Read: ZEROBASEONE’s Contract Countdown! Will ZB1 Extend Or End In 2026? 

Tags: EXOkpopkpop fans

RELATED News

Bhumi Pednekar’s ₹200 Himalayan Water Brand Backbay Makes Waves—Literally!
James Gunn’s Superman OTT Release: When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!
Is Johnny Depp FINALLY Returning As Jack Sparrow In New Pirates Of The Caribbean? Big Update!
Scooby-Doo Reboot! Netflix’s Live-Action Series Promises Young Cast And Spooky Mysteries
When Is Marty Supreme Releasing? Poster Of Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Revealed As Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

LATEST NEWS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
EXO’s Tao And Xu Yiyang’s Fan-Inclusive Wedding Date Revealed, Pregnancy Gossip Heats Up!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EXO’s Tao And Xu Yiyang’s Fan-Inclusive Wedding Date Revealed, Pregnancy Gossip Heats Up!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EXO’s Tao And Xu Yiyang’s Fan-Inclusive Wedding Date Revealed, Pregnancy Gossip Heats Up!
EXO’s Tao And Xu Yiyang’s Fan-Inclusive Wedding Date Revealed, Pregnancy Gossip Heats Up!
EXO’s Tao And Xu Yiyang’s Fan-Inclusive Wedding Date Revealed, Pregnancy Gossip Heats Up!
EXO’s Tao And Xu Yiyang’s Fan-Inclusive Wedding Date Revealed, Pregnancy Gossip Heats Up!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?