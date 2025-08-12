EXO’s Tao And Xu Yiyang’s Fan-Inclusive Wedding Date Revealed, Pregnancy Gossip Heats Up!

Huang Zitao, former member of EXO, is tying the knot with his girlfriend Xu Yiyang, trainee of SM Entertainment, in a magnificent wedding ceremony that is planned for October 2025. The two love birds already have their marriage registered in December 2024, after which they are preparing for a public ceremony where around 100 fans have been invited to participate. Is it going to be the wedding of the century, an event that is unique since it involves fans.

Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang: A Love Story Blossoming in the Limelight

Tao turned a resident of the entertainment scene in China by his Z.Tao studio and L.Tao entertainment after he left EXO in 2015, being part of the group since its inception in 2012. Xu Yiyang, 27, became a member of SM Rookies in 2016 but did not get to debut, instead, she began her career as a singer and actress in China under the management of Tao.

Their relationship became public in July 2024 after being rumoured as far back as 2020, culminating in a beautiful proposal on the Chinese variety show Dare or Not.

A Huge Wedding Ceremony with Fans

Unlike typical celebrity weddings, Tao and Xu Yiyang are breaking the tradition by reserving special seating for over 100 fans with discussions of a possible live-streaming to include global supporters. It will be announced on Our Love Song, which is expected to have very many stars in attendance.

There is speculation that a former member of EXO, Luhan, would be attending because of his very close relationship with Tao, as advertised by their singing duet of “Our Tomorrow” at Luhan’s concert. The preparations that have lasted for six months clearly depict the couple’s desire for a memorable, all-inclusive celebration.

Addressing All Rumours and Getting New Directions

The pair had all sorts of speculation regarding the premarital pregnancy, which the public continued to spread because of Xu Yiyang’s trips to the United States to visit an OB-GYN clinic in the year 2024 and buy nursery merch, along with the paparazzi picture of her mother circling with a nanny and baby.

No public statements made by either Tao or Xu on such rumours, the pair has chosen to evade publicity as much as possible in their love affair. After all, this will be the second EXO member to marry, since Chen was the first. Fans, meanwhile, are wanting more details regarding this momentous wedding.

