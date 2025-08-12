ZEROBASEONE’s Contract Countdown! Will ZB1 Extend Or End In 2026?

The constant success of K-pop group ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) with their record-breaking albums and electrifying performances left a shadow of speculations across the globe regarding the most talked-about expiration of their contract. The nine-member group started their adventure in Mnet’s Boys Planet in 2023, winning great popularity by selling millions of albums. It is now upon the fans and the ones in the industry whether ZB1 will extend their journey together or just face disbandment in January 2026.

ZEROBASEONE Contract expiration date

Formed on July 10, 2023, under WakeOne’s management, ZEROBASEONE comprises a group of members, namely Sung Han Bin, Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin. Their 2.5-year contract will lapse on January 10, 2026, following the usual calculation of project groups formed through survival shows, like I.O.I or WANNA ONE, which also underwent fixed-term contracts.

However, anxiety is erupting among fans, mostly referred to as ZEROSE, about the status of ZB1 as the date of expiration approaches, especially after having 4 successively unprecedented million-selling albums.

WakeOne’s Response To Contract Extension

Rumours circulated on August 12, 2025, that ZB1 was close to agreeing to extend their contract with an announcement expected shortly. These rumours were quickly countered by an official from WakeOne, stating, “We highly value ZEROBASEONE’s potential and growth possibilities. Since the beginning of this year, we have been in ongoing discussions with each member’s agency, but nothing has been decided yet.”

This statement appeared to dim hopes of an upcoming extension announcement and stressed that discussions were still ongoing. The situation is further complicated because the members are managed by different agencies, four members-Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Han Yu Jin, and Zhang Hao-are under Yuehua Entertainment.

Fan Responses and Prospects Ahead

Fans reacted in mixed emotions; many could not contain their excitement at the thought of ZB1 prolonging their existence, while more were upset with WakeOne for holding all talks during BLUE PARADISE comeback for the group. Social media posts, with one fan stating, “I want more ZB1, but not under WakeOne.”

The hope of extending ZB1 instrumental in motivating the audience was given by the leader Sung Han Bin in February 2025 while presenting the showcase, “We are discussing how to move forward together.” Now, we can only wait and pray!

Also Read: KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans