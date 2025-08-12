KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans

The animated wonder from Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters, has spun the music world upside-down with its fictional girl group HUNTRIX-Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, as they garnered 656 Perfect All-Kills (PAKs) for their single Golden. Released on June 20, 2025, this song beats the likes of K-pop giants NewJeans and BTS in setting a new milestone for chart domination. This point now cements HUNTRIX’s place in the history of music.

Deconstructing the Perfect All-Kill Dum-Dum

Perfect all-kill is the most desired award in K-pop, whereby a song, in real-time, daily, and weekly, simultaneously tops all major South Korean music charts, including Melon, Genie, YouTube Music, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs, featured by iChart.

HUNTRIX’s Golden saw itself finally perched on top of a record 656 PAKs on August 11, 2025, eclipsing NewJeans’ Ditto (655 PAKs) and BTS’ Dynamite (610 PAKs). The record run for this well-received number attests to the universality of its appeal-doubling infectious K-pop beats with a supernatural theme of the film. Fans are betting Golden could break the 700 PAK mark any day now, powered by streaming success around the world.

The Dramatic Race of HUNTRIX to Fame

Voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, HUNTRIX’s Golden has proved its fictive origins wrong by topping the Spotify new global chart and even hitting First Place on the Billboard Hot 100.

The empowering lyrics and high-energy compositions of the song are reaching everyone in different parts of the world, inspired by real K-pop acts like BLACKPINK and ATEEZ. The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, which has popularized songs such as Soda Pop, Your Idol, and many more, also became a sensation with the album landing at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Impact And Future Possibilities

HUNTRIX brings the way forward in the new era where K-pop knows no boundaries, but directs connections made from the imagined world into actual chart-topping dominance.

The plot, following Rumi, Zoey, and Mira as demon hunters on the side being K-pop stars, has gripped audiences and has earned the film a score of 97% from Rotten Tomatoes. There are rumors that season two, if it is coming, will be made for HUNTRIX, and possibly even a live-action adaptation, and thus the impact of HUNTRIX will continue in the future.

Also Read: BTS’ V Spills On Crying During J-Hope And Jungkook’s Duet, ‘I got choked up’