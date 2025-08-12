LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans

KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans

HUNTRIX, the animated K-Pop Queens of KPop Demon Hunters, just slayed with Golden, claiming 656 Perfect All-Kills and leaving the likes of NewJeans and BTS choking in its wake. These demon-hunting divas are stealing hearts and charts, and there are whispers of a live-action glow-up for them.

HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS & NewJeans
HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS & NewJeans

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 12, 2025 12:45:00 IST

The animated wonder from Netflix, KPop Demon Hunters, has spun the music world upside-down with its fictional girl group HUNTRIX-Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, as they garnered 656 Perfect All-Kills (PAKs) for their single Golden. Released on June 20, 2025, this song beats the likes of K-pop giants NewJeans and BTS in setting a new milestone for chart domination. This point now cements HUNTRIX’s place in the history of music.

Deconstructing the Perfect All-Kill Dum-Dum

Perfect all-kill is the most desired award in K-pop, whereby a song, in real-time, daily, and weekly, simultaneously tops all major South Korean music charts, including Melon, Genie, YouTube Music, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs, featured by iChart.

HUNTRIX’s Golden saw itself finally perched on top of a record 656 PAKs on August 11, 2025, eclipsing NewJeans’ Ditto (655 PAKs) and BTS’ Dynamite (610 PAKs). The record run for this well-received number attests to the universality of its appeal-doubling infectious K-pop beats with a supernatural theme of the film. Fans are betting Golden could break the 700 PAK mark any day now, powered by streaming success around the world.

The Dramatic Race of HUNTRIX to Fame

Voiced by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, HUNTRIX’s Golden has proved its fictive origins wrong by topping the Spotify new global chart and even hitting First Place on the Billboard Hot 100.

The empowering lyrics and high-energy compositions of the song are reaching everyone in different parts of the world, inspired by real K-pop acts like BLACKPINK and ATEEZ. The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, which has popularized songs such as Soda Pop, Your Idol, and many more, also became a sensation with the album landing at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

Cultural Impact And Future Possibilities

HUNTRIX brings the way forward in the new era where K-pop knows no boundaries, but directs connections made from the imagined world into actual chart-topping dominance.

The plot, following Rumi, Zoey, and Mira as demon hunters on the side being K-pop stars, has gripped audiences and has earned the film a score of 97% from Rotten Tomatoes. There are rumors that season two, if it is coming, will be made for HUNTRIX, and possibly even a live-action adaptation, and thus the impact of HUNTRIX will continue in the future.

Also Read: BTS’ V Spills On Crying During J-Hope And Jungkook’s Duet, ‘I got choked up’

Tags: btsDEMON HUNTERSkpop

RELATED News

Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Prequel ‘John Rambo’ Will Star Noah Centineo In Iconic Role- Deets Inside!
Is Karan Johar Planning A New Romance Movie? Filmmaker Gets Inspired By Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara
Brad Pitt Home Burglary: Two Suspects Arrested In Los Angeles High Profile Break-In Case
Swifties Are Spiraling Over Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl, Here’s What They’re Saying
Jennifer Aniston Says ‘Friends’ Cast Mourned Matthew Perry Long Before His Death- Here’s Why!

LATEST NEWS

Road Traffic Advisory: Independence Day 2025 Services in Delhi-NCR and Beyond
Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
‘Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto
Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” Movement Escalates Amid Protest and Digital Push
Leasing Upshift: BFSI Surges Ahead In India’s GCC Growth Story
BSF Jawan Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself, Was Upset With Illegal Relationship Of Wife And Younger Brother
‘What’s Shameful Is Your Deceit’: Israel’s Ambassador To India Hits Back At Priyanka Gandhi Over Genocide Charges
Jennifer Aniston Says ‘Friends’ Cast Mourned Matthew Perry Long Before His Death- Here’s Why!
Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?
KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans
KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans
KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans
KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX Smashes Records, Outshines BTS And NewJeans

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?