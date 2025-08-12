BTS’ V Spills On Crying During J-Hope And Jungkook’s Duet, ‘I Got Choked Up’

LIVE TV
BTS' V revealed it all when he confessed to being a crying mess watching Jungkook and J-Hope performing on J-Hope's Hope On The Stage concert! V was much too shy to admit this, and the emotional revelation has had ARMYs swooning over his soft heart and the unbreakable bond he shares with his bandmates.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 12, 2025 12:18:00 IST

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung, just dropped an emotional confession during his interview with W Korea, the fan’s favourite revealed his breakdown during J-Hope’s Hope On The Stage concert in Seoul. The emotions took over when Jungkook and Jin joined J-Hope on stage, making V really choked up and a little embarrassed. This endearing confession has the ARMY buzzing about the deep bond that exists within the BTS members, especially after they have been separated. V’s tears prove even idols get to cry now and again.

Secret Tears of V Steal the Show

Before Jin’s performance of “Spring Day,” during the filled Goyang concert, V was so emotional noticing how Jungkook and J-Hope were performing their duet titled “i wonder…” He admitted, “Actually, I shed a few tears during Hobi hyung’s performance, I quietly shed a tear by myself. During the duet with Jungkook… I got choked up.” He further added, “I was too embarrassed to say anything.” 

This concert happened to coincide with BTS’s 12th anniversary and was one of the rare OT7 reunions, something that indeed amplified V’s feelings. Fans are all about this vulnerable side of the Layover singer, while his adorable shyness caused social media to explode.

BTS Reunited: Heightened Emotions

The final Hope On The Stage event saw all seven members-RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook-reunited after military service. Jungkook, who now performed for the first time post-discharge alongside J-Hope and Jin, also elicited tears from V and ARMYs. The crowd roared as the trio performed “Seven” and “Jamais Vu,” whereas V’s silent sobs in the audience made the night even more gossipy to the magic of it all.

V’s Post-Military Glow-Up Wows Fans

Aside from revealing all this emotion, V laid a lot of power and looks on after military service. His latest gym video that flaunted a ripped body had fans going wild. “I worked out six days a week during my service,” said V while highlighting his dedication.

As of now, BTS is busy in the United States, possibly cooking something for the 2026 comeback, as V’s tears and transformation keep ARMYs obsessed and looking forward to more OT7 moments.

Also Read: Jin’s Heartfelt BTS Reunion After Solo Tour, ‘Now I’m Not Alone Anymore!

Tags: btsbts vkpop

