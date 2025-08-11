LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jin’s Heartfelt BTS Reunion After Solo Tour, ‘Now I’m Not Alone Anymore!

BTS' Jin, fresh from his soul-listening solo RunSeokjin Ep. tour, poured his heart, feeling lonely without his boys. Taehyung's clingy welcome and the members reserving a fancy room in LA? Chaotic buzz is there among ARMY as BTS making the audience excited for their comeback in 2026!

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 11, 2025 16:26:00 IST

BTS’ Jin AKA Kim Seokjin took to WeVerse to express his extreme excitement of reuniting with fellow bandmates after his concert in Amsterdam. The idol took over WeVerse to connect with the fans and held a live session. He expressed his heartfelt emotions from the absence of other group members while he performed alone. And now he is overjoyed with his reunion with his bandmates. Here’s what the BTS face card said!

Jin’s Personal Emotional Recollections While Solo Performance

Jin, during his WeVerse live, detailed the amount of loneliness that enveloped him while on stage away from his fellow bandmates, “I don’t think there was ever a moment I missed them as much as I did when I was on stage,” Jin reflected, clearly demonstrating the throwback between his solo performance and the group dynamics at that time.

The solo tour promoting his albums Happy (November 2024) and Echo (May 2025) had a 21-track lineup, blending music-loving fans with other kinds of interactions like karaoke as a part of the 21-music set tour. The absence of fellow members always lingered, hence, making their reunion much more meaningful.

A Warm Welcome from BTS Members

Jin shared sweet bits about how much his bandmates missed him and wished he would return soon. He said that they text him every day asking when he would join them in Los Angeles, where they are preparing for BTS’ next album.

Taehyung  gave him an especially warm welcome on his latest visit to the U.S., clinging to him for minutes and saying, “You’re finally here?” Meanwhile, the members have also kept what Jin believes is the “best room” in their shared space, a subtle gesture of their affection and bond.

Emotional Responses of Fans to Future Endeavors for BTS 

The BTS ARMY exploded with incredible excitement on social media due to portrayals of this strong bond in the group. “Pure and childlike” love would be praised by fans, such as @taesoothe on X, whereas others would already be waiting for a full-blown reunion in March 2026.

Since all members would complete their military service by June 2025, this new chapter for BTS has started with Jin’s return to the U.S.: the last stop in his tour after the final concert in Amsterdam on August 10, 2025, is only the beginning of more new activities for the group.

