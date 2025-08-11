HYBE Controversy! NewJeans Removed From ADOR Website, What’s Next NJZ?

In a twist of events, ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE, has wiped out NewJeans, now referred to as NJZ from its official website, thereby escalating the feud between the K-pop group and their label. Whereas once NewJeans basked brightly on the site, it has since redirected to adoraudition.world.

Reported on August 11, 2025, this effort runs immediately subsequent to the dismissal of ADOR’s founding CEO Min Hee-jin in 2024, subsequently setting legal disputes over the controversies that have put NJZ’s prospects on fans’ tongues, will it be freedom or will it be disbandment?

NJZ vs HYBE: Legal Tensions and Contract Disputes

The conflict escalated after NewJeans declared their exit from ADOR in November 2024, citing workplace bullying and violations of their contracts. ADOR brought litigation to enforce NJZ’s exclusive contracts until the year 2029, which, upheld in the courts in June of 2025, subsequently denied NJZ’s appeal.

The group of five Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein further accused HYBE of mismanagement and manipulation, severely damaging their relationship. However, fans are waiting for the final court verdict which is scheduled for October 30, 2025, till then the group is on a halt.

Fan Reactions: Hope vs. Fear

Clearly, social media gives witness to a divided fan club. Some seem to be celebrating, while others cower in fear that NJZ has ceased to exist. Posts such as “our girls are FREEE” have gained traction. The other end of the spectrum, meanwhile, predicts a possible demise.

-but that would never happen. They can pay bots and the media. But it would never change the fact that newjeans impact cannot be easily erased. And probably will stay forever in kpop history — Auguste💅💍 (@YyihBah) August 11, 2025

The disappearance of NewJeans branding in favour of HYBE’s corporate aesthetic only deepened concerns about the group’s past and future existences and if they may be permitted to keep their name in the course of the dispute.

What’s Next for NJZ?

Amid this controversy, the removal of ADOR’s distinctive Y2K-inspired design is put forward as an indicator of the ever-growing influence of HYBE over the sub-label. NewJeans was introduced in 2022 with hits such as Hype Boy and aspires to continue under the creative direction of Min Hee-jin.

Fans are now awaiting clarity on whether NJZ will be free to put out new music and be immune to penalty, which could otherwise mean the end of their story. As mediation nears, the K-pop world watches closely, with NJZ’s future hanging in the balance.

