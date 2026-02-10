Fire At Arshi Khan’s Mumbai Home: Bigg Boss Fame Actress Reported Safe Amid Shocking Incident, Rescue Operations On

A major fire broke out at the Santacruz residence of actress Arshi Khan, triggering panic in the locality and prompting an immediate emergency response. According to initial reports, the blaze was intense, with flames reportedly visible from outside the property.

Fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and worked swiftly to bring the situation under control. While the fire has been contained, further details regarding the cause of the blaze and any possible injuries or damage are still awaited.







Who is Arshi Khan?

Arshi Khan is an Indian model, actress, and internet personality best known for her presence on reality television and her bold, outspoken nature, and hot reels.

She rose to national prominence after participating in Bigg Boss 11, and later made a comeback as a “challenger” in Bigg Boss 14. During her stint on the show, she grabbed headlines for her playful banter with co-contestant Hiten Tejwani and for popularising her signature catchphrase, “Awaam.”



Arshi Khan on Marrying Afghanistan Cricketer

Arshi Khan recently made headlines for claiming to have been in a relationship with Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. Reports indicate their relationship has grown serious, sparking widespread media and fan curiosity.

According to AajTak, the pair has been spending a lot of time together privately, and close sources reveal that their bond has deepened significantly in recent months. According to rumours, the couple may get married in February 2026.

