Home > Entertainment > From IZ*ONE To IVE: Why Wonyoung Is Always In The Center?

From IZ*ONE To IVE: Why Wonyoung Is Always In The Center?

It is all about Wonyoung taking the center stage and fans cannot stop buzzing. But what happened this time? While some fans shout, "center-obsessed, " Wonyoung still has the whole Internet on chokehold. Here's her latest look!

Why IVE's Wonyoung Is Always In The Center?
Why IVE's Wonyoung Is Always In The Center?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 15, 2025 22:15:14 IST

IVE’s Wonyoung is always in headlines because of her ‘centre-oriented’ incidents. From concept films to group performances, Wonyoung always remace in mid, captivating all the attention and audience. And this is a hot topic, since the release of IVE’s comeback teaser for their 4th EP, IVE SECRET, in which she is no more the center. Fans have divided opinions, the main point is why she still holds sway over industry trends.

Wonyoung: Visual Powerhouse and Brand Appeal

When you have looks and presence that are a cut above everyone else, you do not need to be forced into the center. In comparison to very few rare icons such as Jun Ji Hyun, Wife of the Water God, her “pony tail scene” gained a cult following and indeed, netizens shared it too with the caption “first love.”

With her identity as a publicly acknowledged IT girl, Wonyoung’s face enhances brand identity, attracting sponsors and fans alike. The whole premise, the success of concept films alone sustains the mainstream charisma of IVE and Wonyoung.

Strategic Role as Group’s Face

Since her debut in IZ*ONE, Wonyoung has been a standout, creating immense public discussion outcompeting other girls to win Produce 48.. Her experience and fanbase make her a strategic choice for IVE’s center.

Starship Entertainment naturally wanted to attract audience attention with her. Her consistent centrality reflects a deliberate choice to capitalise on her star power. But this time, the agency chose not to put Wonyoung in the center, which has disappointed fans.

Fan Dynamics and Controversy

The moment Wonyoung gets to the center, a controversy erupts. Some say she’s simply center-obsessed, hence attempting to deviate fans’ attention from other members.  Her ability to handle criticism with positivity, as shared in VOGUE KOREA, only boosts her appeal. In concept films, her prominence balances fan expectations with group dynamics, keeping IVE’s narrative cohesive.

So, hating on an idol is of no help! Wonyoung’s visuals, presence and aura speaks for her and she always proves herself with her magnetic appearances and looks. And of course, all members equally loved and supported by the agency.

Tags: IVEkpopWONYOUNG

